Reliance Matrix Launches First-of-its-Kind Integration with PlanSource

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliance Matrix and PlanSource announced important advances to their connection partnership through the Boost program, adding two evidence of insurability (EOI) APIs, one of which is unique in the industry. The enhanced integration marks an unmatched level of ease and accuracy for benefits enrollment and administration on the PlanSource platform.

“Our partnership with PlanSource began in earnest in 2021 when we joined the Boost program and delivered preferred pricing and a smooth, intuitive enrollment experience to our mutual clients,” said Kevin McPhillips, AVP of Platform Partnership Integration for Reliance Matrix. “This expanded connection takes the employees’ enrollment experience to a new level, while removing needless setup, reconciliation and other manual processes.”

Evidence of insurability (EOI) is an element of the benefits enrollment process that occurs when an employee elects coverage outside the parameters set by the employer, like a higher benefit amount. Many carriers use single sign-on (SSO) technology to push employees who require this additional step outside the PlanSource environment to their own web services. In contrast, the EOI Submission API, a unique end-point developed by Reliance Matrix, seamlessly integrates all medical and state required questions directly in PlanSource, automating all authentication behind the scenes.

Once decisions are made, the Reliance Matrix Decision Notification API enables real-time updates to the PlanSource platform and automatically alerts HR Admins and employees to keep them in the loop.

“The advantage to our approach is a more streamlined, cohesive, and user-friendly enrollment experience,” McPhillips said. “We also find it promotes greater confidence and plan participation, since employees can complete the process in one sitting, on one platform – and often get instant approvals.”

“We are excited to advance our partnership with Reliance Matrix through the Boost program and introduce innovative technology to HR teams and their employees,” said Josh Johnson, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at PlanSource. “Our seamless integration ensures a streamlined, cohesive and user-friendly enrollment journey, fostering confidence and enhanced engagement—all on one platform.”

The enhanced EOI connection is made possible through Matrixlink®, Reliance Matrix’s patented data integration platform. Matrixlink is a purpose-built platform that transforms employer and employee experience into data that can be consumed by leading benefit and HCM systems. The resulting efficiencies significantly reduce administrative time, eliminate manual tasks and related errors, and improve overall experience for employees and HR teams alike.

For more information, contact your Reliance Matrix sales or account manager, or visit Reliance Matrix on the PlanSource platform.

About Reliance Matrix

Reliance Matrix delivers employee benefit, absence management and workforce productivity solutions through the financial stability of a top-rated insurance carrier, the proven innovation of an absence TPA, and the daily commitment of thousands of team members across America. Born in 1907, Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company is a leading provider of employee benefits, absence management and retirement savings solutions. Matrix Absence Management traces its roots to Silicon Valley at the dawn of the tech boom. Seamless and secure, we innovate and deliver products and programs to help individuals, employers, brokers, and fiduciaries protect and nurture those most important to them.

Reliance Matrix is a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the ultimate holding company of the Tokio Marine Group, is incorporated in Japan and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Tokio Marine Group operates in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance sectors globally.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.