Avanti Senior Living Partners with Icon to Enhance Residents’ Experience By Leveraging Cutting-Edge Technology.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avanti Senior Living, a pioneer in technologically advanced, beautifully designed senior living communities, announces an exciting partnership with Icon, the leading all-in-one resident, family, and employee experience management and analytics software for senior living organizations. This collaboration aims to elevate residents' well-being and engagement through the integration of forward-thinking, AI-enabled technology.

Avanti’s holistic approach to resident care focuses on unique amenities and creating a relaxed and welcoming environment that encourages independence and freedom to live life to its fullest. This aligns seamlessly with Icon’s mission to ensure the well-being, joy, and peace of mind of everyone involved in the aging experience through technology that engages, informs, and unites.

Lori Alford, Co-Founder of Avanti, expresses her enthusiasm for the partnership stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Icon to push the limits of how technology can advance wellness and fitness for seniors. By leveraging Icon’s AI-driven wellness programming solutions, we are taking a significant step forward in providing personalized and innovative care.”

Additionally, Icon's solutions are poised to deliver operational efficiencies to Avanti staff through the integration of AI-enabled features such as wellness check-ins, activity recommendations, and more. Alford emphasizes, “Icon’s current and future AI-optimized workflows will not only enhance customer service but also lighten the workload for staff, allowing them to focus on providing high-touch care to residents."

Ryan Galea, Chief Executive Officer at Icon, echoes the excitement. “Icon looks forward to collaborating with Avanti towards revolutionizing the way technology is leveraged in the senior living industry. Together our teams will explore solutions to optimize the experience for residents, family, and employees.”

Uniquely, Icon’s platform will provide Avanti with access to meaningful and robust analytics to enable data-driven decision-making and planning. Ms. Alford adds, "It’s important for our team to have access to real-time performance metrics. Icon’s reporting capabilities will support our commitment to refining and enhancing the overall resident and family experience.”

About Avanti Senior Living

Avanti Senior Living goes beyond creating technologically advanced and beautifully designed senior living communities. Their innovation and diligence result in an unmatched level of care and wellness for seniors. The holistic approach to resident care focuses on good design, unique amenities, and creating a relaxed and welcoming environment that encourages independence and freedom of choice. Professionally planned and decorated by industry-leading architects and interior designers, Avanti's communities offer choices and the freedom to live life to its fullest.

Learn more about Avanit at www.avanti-sl.com.

About Icon

Icon is the industry's premier all-in-one employee, resident, and family experience management and analytics software for senior living organizations. Their suite of customizable modules for staff engagement, resident experience, and family peace of mind, combined with enterprise-level analytics and AI, empowers operators to build strategy, fortify culture, mitigate risk, support NOI, and provide transparency for investors and owners.

With over 2000 deployments nationwide, Icon's platform and white-glove customer service have yielded impressive results, including a 50% increase in family satisfaction and a 20% increase in resident satisfaction scores within six months. Additionally, communities using Icon have seen an 80% reduction in time spent on resident life administrative tasks and a substantial decrease in printing costs.

Learn more about Icon at www.goicon.com