Alphawave Semi and proteanTecs Collaborate to Provide System Insights and Analytics for Custom Silicon and Chiplets

HAIFA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced today a partnership with Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure. Alphawave Semi can now enhance their custom silicon and chiplet-enabled system-on-chips (SoCs) with lifecycle health and performance monitoring.

Alphawave Semi’s chiplet-enabled custom silicon solutions include the most advanced connectivity and compute IP, advanced 2.5D packaging, and spec-to-silicon capabilities in advanced nodes down to 3nm. With this partnership, proteanTecs’ on-chip Agents will be embedded into Alphawave Semi’s designs and deployed in projects with mutual customers. These Agents are the deep data generator behind proteanTecs’ software solutions, which offer performance, power and reliability monitoring throughout the chip’s lifetime.

“As chiplets and custom silicon SoCs grow in complexity, data-driven insights and analytics play an increasingly critical role in bringing chips to market quickly and assuring their health and performance at scale,” said Mohit Gupta, SVP and GM, Custom Silicon and IP at Alphawave Semi. “Our collaboration with proteanTecs offers us a differentiated edge and enables us to bring our customer’s complex solutions to market at higher performance, at a faster pace. Mutual customers gain on-chip monitoring through the entire product lifecycle, extending all the way from production into the field.”

“Alphawave Semi offers end-to-end expertise, spanning from design to manufacturing of domain-optimized SoCs for AI, hyperscale datacenters, storage, data networking and high-performance computing applications,” said Sanjay Lall, EVP of Worldwide Sales at proteanTecs. “We welcome Alphawave Semi as a valued strategic partner and look forward to collaborating and supporting joint customers in accelerating their time to market and leveraging the numerous benefits of lifetime visibility.”

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. The company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India, South Korea and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.