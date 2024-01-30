Arlington Capital Partners Announces Majority Investment in Afton Scientific

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”), a Washington D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government regulated industries, today announced a majority investment in Afton Scientific (“Afton” or the “Company”), a leading contract, development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) dedicated to sterile manufacturing of injectable pharmaceuticals.

Based in Charlottesville, VA, Afton specializes in sterile injectable drug manufacturing as well as providing pre-sterilized vials and kits. The Company performs aseptic fill-finish for products ranging from pre-clinical through commercial-scale manufacturing across various therapeutic areas. Tom Thorpe, founder and CEO of Afton, will continue to lead the company and remain a material shareholder going forward.

Malcolm Little, a Partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said, “ The demand for biologics is as robust as ever, contributing to a continued imbalance in supply and demand for aseptic CDMO services. Afton’s exemplary quality record and 30+ year history in manufacturing high value pharmaceuticals and biologics, combined with Arlington’s experience scaling pharmaceutical services businesses, provides a strong platform from which to further grow and address this market need.”

“ Partnering with Arlington is a pivotal step in Afton’s growth trajectory. Their long history investing in pharmaceutical services and expertise in regulated industries makes Arlington the right partner to support our capacity growth and service offering expansion,” commented Tom Thorpe, CEO of Afton. “ The strong tailwinds in our core markets as well as the increased focus on reshoring critical pharmaceutical manufacturing make it an ideal time for us to enter the next stage in Afton’s progression.”

Henry Albers, a Principal at Arlington Capital Partners, added, “ Afton’s highly differentiated expertise in manufacturing biologics and other high-value modalities along with their relentless focus on quality has led to lasting relationships with a blue-chip customer base. We look forward to partnering with Tom and the entire Afton team to facilitate their expansion in the emerging biotech hub of Charlottesville, Virginia.”

Goodwin Procter served as legal advisor to Arlington. Bourne Partners served as financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to Afton in the transaction.

About Afton Scientific

Afton Scientific is a contract, development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) that specializes in small-batch filling of injectables from clinical trials to approved commercial drugs. Afton has provided reliable pharmaceutical services and lasting relationships within the industry for over 30 years. Utilizing 35,000 square feet of manufacturing, lab, warehouse, and administrative space, Afton provides custom, innovative solutions for clinical to commercial sterile manufacturing, packaging and labeling, analytical and micro lab services, and pharmaceutical support services. For more information, visit Afton’s website at aftonscientific.com.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C. area private investment firm specializing in government regulated industries. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build strategically important businesses in the aerospace and defense, government services and technology, and healthcare sectors. Since its inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 150 companies and is currently investing out of its $3.8 billion Fund VI. For more information, visit Arlington’s website at www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.