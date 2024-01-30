WES Brands Partners With Aspen Distillers to Redefine the Luxury Vodka Category in the U.S.

ASPEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirits incubator WES Brands, known for brand acceleration and innovation, is joining forces with Colorado-based Aspen Distillers to develop Aspen Vodka, an exciting offer in the vodka spirits category. Aspen Vodka celebrates its natural credentials and clear point of difference – locally sourced, non-GMO ingredients distilled sustainably into vodka of taste and character. This category-disruptor intersects modernity and tradition, targeting a new generation of discerning spirit drinkers.

"It has been our priority to bring a super-premium vodka into the WES portfolio, but we needed one we believed could carve out space in the category. Aspen Vodka is what we were searching for – a domestic vodka of exceptional taste and quality, rooted in sustainability," said Shawn Thurman, CEO of WES Brands. "We are thrilled to incorporate Aspen Vodka into our portfolio, with a strategic focus on reshaping the vodka category, still the largest spirits category by volume. As our portfolio grows, we have continued to expand our team of industry leaders to reinforce our commitment to building a world-class spirits portfolio."

"We've worked tirelessly to craft a spirit that authentically reflects the terroir and provenance of Aspen, CO, and I am confident that Aspen Vodka embodies this commitment," said Matthew Patel, Founder of Aspen Vodka. "The strategic partnership with WES Brands is a pivotal step in our journey, providing an invaluable opportunity to extend the reach of our super-premium vodka to new markets on a national scale."

In addition, WES Brands proudly announces the expansion of its leadership team and commercial organization. Todd May, the former Senior Director of Sales at Constellation Brands, joins WES Brands as our new Senior Vice President of Sales to support the national expansion of Aspen Vodka and its fast-growing portfolio, including Flecha Azul Tequila, BSB Flavored Whiskey, and Fraser & Thompson. Todd is a 20-year veteran of the wine and spirits industry who started his career at RNDC in various sales-related roles, followed by five years with Constellation Brands, where he most recently served as Senior Director of Sales. The company has also appointed Joel Castillo as Senior Brand Director of Aspen Vodka and Flecha Azul Tequila. An innovative marketing, business, and organizational leader, Joel brings a decade-long career with value-driven and culture-shifting moments at companies like Moet Hennessy USA & Pernod Ricard.

Always drink responsibly.

ABOUT ASPEN VODKA

Aspen Vodka embodies the essence of sustainability and luxury, meticulously crafted at one of the world's leading carbon-negative distilleries. Born from the pristine waters of the Roaring Fork River and Colorado Red Winter Wheat, our super-premium vodka stands as a testament to quality and environmental stewardship. Inspired by the rich heritage of Aspen, Colorado, our vodka epitomizes restraint and environmental consciousness, resulting in a crisp, clean taste that reflects the highest standards of craftsmanship. At Aspen Vodka, we blend tradition with innovation to deliver an unparalleled drinking experience. Learn more about Aspen Vodka's story and find your perfect pour at www.WESBrandsLLC.com. Follow @AspenVodka on Facebook and Instagram for exclusive updates and cocktail inspirations.

ABOUT WES BRANDS

Founded in 2021, WES Brands develops, markets, and sells innovative brands in the beverage alcohol category. The entrepreneurial and employee-owned company pairs high-potential brands in expanding categories with brand partners to drive awareness. The portfolio currently includes Aspen Vodka, Flecha Azul Tequila, Fraser & Thompson Whiskey and BSB Flavored Whiskey, with new innovations to come. Do you think you have what it takes to join the team? Learn more at www.WESBrandsLLC.com.