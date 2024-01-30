A Home Run Collaboration: STARLUX Airlines and the Los Angeles Dodgers Renew and Expand Partnership for Three More Years

LOS ANGELES & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taiwan-based luxury carrier STARLUX Airlines and the Los Angeles Dodgers are bolstering their relationship with a three-year expanded renewal agreement. This new multi-year deal not only renews STARLUX’s “Proud Partner” status – in existence since its inaugural Taipei-to-Los Angeles transpacific flight – but now expands the carrier’s designation as the Dodgers’ “Exclusive Taiwanese Airline Partner.” This renewal underscores the international carrier’s commitment to the people of Los Angeles and the Dodgers’ home base. It also coincides with the recent announcement of the Dodgers' latest lineup of Japanese superstar players, Shohei Ohtani and Yamamoto Yoshinobu, creating a synergy between STARLUX Airlines and the two major markets of North America and Asia.

As Proud Partner and Exclusive Taiwanese Airline Partner of the Dodgers, STARLUX will be well-represented at the team's iconic 56,000-capacity Dodger Stadium. Its presence at the 61-year-old ballpark will take the form of a permanent pavilion roof sign, along with other stadium signage, such as having the carrier's name displayed on the ballpark's outfield wall. In addition, STARLUX will offer various Dodgers-themed memorabilia onboard all STARLUX LAX-TPE flights. The close collaboration will continue for the 2024 to 2026 baseball seasons, connecting the sports with aviation to deepen STARLUX’s presence in the North American market.

“The renewed partnership is a STARLUX and the Dodgers milestone. Since introducing our inaugural U.S. destination to Los Angeles in April 2023, we’ve celebrated significant accomplishments together,” said STARLUX CEO Glenn Chai. “This past season saw the Dodgers’ most attended games in the MLB, and the STARLUX Los Angeles-Taipei route became one of the hottest tickets among travelers between the U.S. and Asia. The 2024 MLB season promises to be even better, it’s Sho-time!”

According to Lorenzo Sciarrino, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, Los Angeles Dodgers, “We are so pleased to extend our rewarding relationship with STARLUX Airlines. As the Dodgers embark upon a momentous new era in the history of this storied and iconic franchise, we are thrilled to have such a successful partner that shares our ambitions to be a star on the global stage.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers are deeply rooted in the city of Los Angeles’ history and culture. The century-old team won Major League Baseball's World Series in 2020 (and many times in MLB history). Already one of the most popular sports teams, the addition of Shohei Ohtani has elevated the Dodgers to greater heights, captivating not only local fans but also attracting a fast-growing global audience. For Asia-based fans planning to catch the 2024 Major League Baseball season in-person, STARLUX now flies from 21 Asian cities in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore, Macau.

STARLUX North American Network

For Asia-bound passengers, STARLUX Airlines operates daily flights on the Los Angeles-Taipei route, exclusively offering Dodgers-themed amenities on flights departing from Los Angeles. Passengers can receive team-branded boarding passes, luggage tags, and stickers during check-in. Onboard, they can enjoy Dodgers paper cups, stirring sticks, playing cards, napkins, and children's meal boxes, allowing passengers to relive the excitement of the game on their journey to Taiwan.

The Los Angeles route is served by A350 aircraft, with a total of 306 seats across four classes, including 4 first-class seats, 26 business-class seats, 36 premium economy seats, and 240 economy seats. The advanced cabin equipment, paired with exquisite and delicious meals, provides the most comfortable and boutique flying experience, making it the preferred choice for trans-Pacific travelers. First-class passengers flying to Los Angeles can savor five new gourmet dishes crafted in collaboration with the three Michelin-starred Taiwanese restaurant Taïrroir, offering the most luxurious culinary experience at an altitude of 30,000 feet.

STARLUX also launched non-stop flights from San Francisco to Taipei in December 2023. Currently operating three flights per week, the San Francisco route will be increased to daily flights starting from March 20, with the third U.S. route to Seattle opening in the second half of this year.

Today, STARLUX Airlines operates a fleet of 21 aircraft and plans to introduce 5 wide-body aircraft this year, including four A350-900 and one A330neo, continuing to expand its network. The hub network is expected to take shape in the fourth quarter of next year, allowing passengers to conveniently travel between major cities in the United States and Asia through STARLUX Airlines' extensive Asian regional network.

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX is a boutique international airline serving 23 destinations: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa, Sapporo, Nagoya, Kumamoto, Sendai, Macau, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Manila, Cebu, and Clark. STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. STARLUX serves passengers traveling between Asia and North America with two U.S. routes with an easy transfer in Taipei. The STARLUX fleet consists of three types of new-generation Airbuses which are extremely efficient—A321neo, A330neo, and A350-900 —to provide the finest and eco-friendly journeys. STARLUX’s Los Angeles office is located at 2101 E El Segundo Blvd., Ste. 303, El Segundo, CA 90245. Its hotline number is +1-833-971-0012. For more information, visit https://www.starlux-airlines.com/en-US, or on our US social channels Facebook and Instagram.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with seven World Series championships and 24 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world. Visit the Dodgers online at www.dodgers.com, follow them on Twitter @Dodgers and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Dodgers. For media information, visit www.dodgerspressbox.com