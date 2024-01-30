UserTesting Advances Experience Research with General Availability of its AI Insight Summary, Enabling Users to Quickly Analyze and Summarize Findings at a Click of a Button

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting, a SaaS leader in experience research and insights, today unveiled its latest enhancements to the UserTestingⓇ Human Insight Platform. In addition to the general availability of AI Insight Summary, part of UserTesting AI, UserTesting has released new product features tailored to streamline how human insights can be captured across the customer journey, including new mobile camera testing templates and guides that can be used for retail, entertainment, travel, and more, and a product integration with Rally, a user research CRM platform.

AI Insight Summary, a GPT-powered feature, and the latest addition to UserTesting AI, helps companies uncover key themes, trends, and patterns hidden within their human insights–all supported by source data to enable customers to quickly and confidently make key business decisions. Since its launch in August 2023, more than 800 beta customers have been using AI Insight Summary for smarter, faster insights.

“AI Insight Summary has been a game changer. It’s like having a dedicated UX researcher on our team who provides an instant overview of the user experience. It’s an extra set of eyes that points us to high-friction areas and steers us toward improvement opportunities, without requiring our team to watch hours of video,” said Andy Parquette, Lead UX Designer at Panera Bread. “I love that it provides insights and then points to the source video so we can see first-hand what the user has to say directly. AI Insight Summary really is the UX research assistant on the team.”

Features in this product release include:

UserTesting AI Insight Summary

The general availability of UserTesting’s AI Insight Summary marks a significant milestone in re-envisioning how customers accelerate research analysis using AI, already having saved more than 9,500 hours in video analysis since the release of its beta at the end of August 2023. Leveraging a large language model (LLM), this feature can efficiently synthesize key findings and pinpoint crucial moments from multiple data streams, including verbal and behavioral data, and provides evidence-based verification with markers to those source files to verify accuracy of AI analysis.

Advanced Mobile Templates and Guides

UserTesting’s mobile camera testing capabilities offer brands a flexible, fast, and cost-effective way to better understand customer experiences across touchpoints. Companies can utilize the back-facing camera of a mobile device to see an end-to-end omnichannel experience firsthand. UserTesting customers can leverage our new templates to observe in-person experiences and optimize adoption, engagement, satisfaction, and brand loyalty. UserTesting has introduced new mobile camera templates and guides that can be used across industries such as: retail, entertainment, travel, and more.

Integration to Leading User Research CRM, Rally

Companies using Rally can now connect and manage their own audience networks to capture rich video-based insights with UserTesting. With the latest integration, users can more seamlessly and effectively manage their database of audience networks, including streamlining recruitment processes, and launching tests from within Rally directly–making tracking participant testing activity simple from within the Rally UI. As part of the integration, Rally has joined the UserTesting ConnectTech program, created to help builders, designers and creators develop a seamless workflow for integrating customer feedback into their processes for how they design and develop products and experiences.

UserTesting Access Controls and Workspace Enhancements

The updates in this area streamline the management of people, roles, and workspace permissions, providing customers even more control and visibility over their account. User interface enhancements empower customers to intuitively oversee and monitor large teams and deployments, ultimately saving time.

“Our focus is on delivering valuable customer feedback through the latest technological advancements, ensuring businesses make informed decisions that benefit their customers,” said Michelle Engle, Chief Product Officer at UserTesting. “The positive impact of AI Insight Summary highlights our commitment to evolving with advanced technologies, including a strong background in AI and machine learning, to enhance customer experiences.”

Register for the UserTesting January 2024 product release webinar on February 14th, at 11:00 a.m. PST/2:00 p.m. EST to learn more about the latest features.

