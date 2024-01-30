Reimagine Care and Michiana Hematology Oncology Partnership Extends Cancer Care into the Homes of Patients of the Largest Cancer Provider in the Region

NASHVILLE & MISHAWAKA, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reimagine Care, the nation’s leading provider of virtual-first cancer care, announces a groundbreaking partnership with Michiana Hematology Oncology (MHO) to extend its cancer care services beyond the walls of the clinic. This partnership represents a significant step towards a more patient-centric treatment experience by integrating clinical oncology experts with technology to support MHO’s patients around the clock.

Together, Reimagine Care and MHO are creating a comprehensive and compassionate approach to cancer care that will benefit patients significantly. By combining Reimagine Care's virtual, digital, and data capabilities with MHO's expertise in hematology and oncology, the collaboration aims to break down barriers to access and transform the way patients receive treatment. Reimagine Care’s proactive approach to managing patients from the home produces a better overall treatment experience, stronger clinical outcomes, and increased satisfaction for patients and physicians across the country.

Without having to leave the comforts of their home, MHO patients will have the ability discuss treatment plans, ask questions, manage symptoms, and receive personalized care with Reimagine Care’s oncology APPs and RNs through SMS text, call, and video consultations. A seamless integration of services will ensure a coordinated approach to care, bridging the gap between in-home and in-clinic experiences and fostering a continuum of support.

Dr. Bilal Ansari, Chief Medical Officer of MHO, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Reimagine Care to build on our tradition of unparalleled cancer care at MHO, providing a patient experience that will be extended beyond our in-clinic services while staying true to our commitment to patient centered and personalized cancer treatment.”

Dan Nardi, CEO of Reimagine Care, added, "We are excited to extend our innovative care model to MHO’s patients while continuing our mission of revolutionizing the delivery of cancer care. Our combined efforts will empower patients, enhance accessibility, and ultimately contribute to a more holistic and patient-centered healthcare model.”

About Reimagine Care:

We believe people living with cancer deserve a better patient experience; to feel their best and to spend as much time as possible with the people they love, doing the things that bring them joy.

Reimagine Care integrates clinical oncology experts and robust, enabling technologies to deliver a high-touch, individualized cancer treatment and recovery experience. This holistic approach relies on the combination of empathy and knowledge of our clinical care team with our thoughtfully designed and easy-to-use platform.

Our vision and our approach fuel the delivery of high-quality, safe, home-centered, coordinated cancer care that makes care more patient-centric, accessible, affordable, and the first choice for patients everywhere.

Extending Care Beyond the Clinic. Please visit reimaginecare.com to learn more.

About Michiana Hematology Oncology:

We are cancer care experts with the largest team of board-certified oncologists in Northern Indiana. Our oncologists have treated more breast, lung, gynecologic, prostate and colon cancer than anyone else in the region. We offer day-to-day support services, free educational programs and more. MHO coordinates with patient healthcare partners across the US to help patients access the care they need. We express compassion for patients, loved ones and our team. We view each day as an opportunity to grow. We deliver care that's from the head and from the heart, combining our 50 years of expertise in cancer care with our passion for serving, helping and supporting patients and their loved ones during and after their treatment plans.