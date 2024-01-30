Datamatics TruBot RPA Empaneled by UK’s NHS Shared Business Services

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datamatics, a global Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences Company, today announced a decisive milestone with the empanelment of Datamatics TruBot RPA (Robotic Process Automation) solution by National Health Service (NHS) Shared Business Services (SBS), UK. This strategic development will allow over 2,100 public sector organizations across the United Kingdom to leverage TruBot RPA from the Datamatics Intelligent Automation Platform to automate a range of simple as well as complex processes.

Public sector organizations looking to save costs while ensuring faster response would be able to automate tasks like staff or customer onboarding, patient registration and billing, contract management, issuing permits, grants management, and many more.

TruBot, Datamatics' Generative AI-powered Robotic Process Automation solution, has been selected for a two-year framework contract with NHS Shared Business Services, following a stringent evaluation process focusing on the 'Best Value for Money' parameter.

On this occasion, Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO of Datamatics, expressed, “The empanelment with NHS Shared Business Services (SBS) is a testament to Datamatics TruBot's capabilities and our team's commitment to delivering high-quality, scalable solutions to customers of NHS SBS like NHS organizations, local authorities, higher education institutes, emergency services and many more.” He added, “Datamatics’ AI-first approach will power these organizations of the United Kingdom to automate a wide range of administrative tasks, thereby increasing efficiency and allowing professionals to deliver on community and national objectives.”

About NHS Shared Business Services:

NHS Shared Business Services is a prominent national provider in the UK, renowned for offering a comprehensive range of Health and Corporate Services Framework Agreements. Dedicated to the enhancement of the healthcare sector, our services are designed with inclusivity and efficiency at the forefront, ensuring accessibility to all approved public sector authorities.

About Datamatics

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) is a Digital Operations, Technology and Experiences company that provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a completely digital approach, Datamatics' portfolio spans Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automatic Fare Collection. Datamatics services global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has a presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and the Philippines.

