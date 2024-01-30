Yamaha Joins Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association Supporting Multiple Technology Solutions to Carbon Neutrality

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. joined the Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) alongside hydrogen producers, infrastructure providers, engineering firms and other off takers as part of its pursuit of multiple technology solutions to achieve carbon neutrality. The company recently announced the development of a hydrogen outboard motor, and its parent company, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., also announced plans to acquire all shares of electric outboard company Torqeedo®.

FCHEA is the national industry association for hydrogen energy and fuel cell technologies in the United States and provides a consistent industry voice to regulators and policymakers, driving support at the federal and state levels. The organization focuses on leading national advocacy to encourage all levels of government to support fuel cell and hydrogen technology research, development, and deployment as well as providing the industry a voice in shaping regulations, codes and standards to enable commercial growth, while ensuring the highest levels of consumer safety and satisfaction.

“Yamaha plans to work diligently with FCHEA to advance hydrogen energy and fuel cell policies,” said Martin Peters, Director, Yamaha Marine External Affairs, who will serve on the organization’s board of directors. “There is much to be done to prepare the future of decarbonizing the recreational boating and outdoor space, technically and in legislation and policy. We look forward to working as a team with FCHEA and its member companies. We hope others in our industry will join us.”

“We are very excited to welcome Yamaha to the association,” said Frank Wolak, FCHEA President and CEO. “Having an innovative company with a strong foundation in multiple mobility sectors focus on hydrogen is a tremendous asset for FCHEA and the hydrogen industry at large.”

A recent, first-of-its-kind study commissioned by the International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) entitled The Pathways to Decarbonisation for the Recreational Marine Industry, validates Yamaha’s approach to carbon neutrality, revealing a multi-plan approach is the best way to continue the decarbonization of recreational boating. Through the study, leading global engineering consulting firm, Ricardo plc, investigated propulsion technologies across nine common recreational watercraft to compare the impact of lifetime global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, financial costs, usability, performance, range and infrastructure implications.

Due to the unique water environment of boats, the study found there is no “one-size-fits-all” solution, and instead recommends a portfolio of technologies to continue the reduction of carbon emissions within the recreational boating industry including a combination of electric, hybrid, sustainable fuel and internal combustion applications.

Recreational boats, which depend on clean water and preserved environments, account for less than 0.1 percenti of (GHG) emissions, specifically 0.7 percentii of transportation carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions in the United States and 0.4 percentiii of transportation CO 2 emissions in Europe. Due to concentrated efforts within the marine industry, in the last two decades, the U.S. recreational marine industry alone has decreased marine engine emissions by more than 90 percent and increased fuel efficiency by more than 40 percent. Yamaha remains at the forefront of these efforts. Beyond this progress, the global recreational marine industry remains committed to leading conservation efforts that protect the natural marine environment and identifying ways to expand its collective efforts. To learn more, visit PropellingOurFuture.com.

FCHEA represents more than one hundred leading organizations advancing production, distribution, and use of innovative, clean, safe, and reliable hydrogen energy. For over 30 years, FCHEA has provided a consistent industry voice to policymakers and regulators, driving support at the federal and state level. FCHEA educational efforts promote the environmental and economic benefits of hydrogen energy and fuel cell technologies. Visit www.fchea.org for more information.

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., markets and sells marine outboard motors ranging in size from 2.5 to 450 horsepower. It also engineers, manufactures, markets and sells boat control systems, IoT control devices, fiberglass, jet-drive sport boats ranging from 19 to 27 feet, and personal watercraft. The unit includes the manufacturing divisions of Yamaha Marine Systems Co., Inc., including Kracor of Milwaukee (rotational molding), Bennett Marine of Deerfield Beach, Fla. (trim tabs), and Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers of Indianapolis (stainless steel propellers). Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit is a division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., based in Cypress, Calif.

i U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/global-greenhouse-gas-emissions-data

ii U.S. EPA, Greenhouse Gas Explorer CSV File Download 1990–2020, “Greenhouse gas emissions from ships and boats in the United States”, 20 April 2023, https://cfpub.epa.gov/ghgdata/inventoryexplorer/#allsectors/allsectors/allgas/econsect/all

iii Panteia, TNO and Emisia, “Review study on the Recreational Craft Directive 2013/53/EU”, 15 September 2021, https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/system/files/2021-11/Final%20Report%20Review%20Study%20on%20the%20Recreational%20Craft%20Directive%202013%2053%20EU.pdf

This document contains many of Yamaha's valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.

© 2024 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.