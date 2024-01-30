Arkose Labs Appoints David Reilly to its Board of Directors

Arkose Labs Founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk speaks with Former CIO and CTO of Bank of America David Reilly about joining Arkose Labs’ Board of Directors

Arkose Labs Founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk speaks with Former CIO and CTO of Bank of America David Reilly about joining Arkose Labs’ Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arkose Labs, the global leader in bot management and account security, today announced the appointment of David Reilly, former CIO and CTO of Bank of America, to its Board of Directors.

Reilly is a veteran technology executive, specializing in the globally regulated banking industry. He spent more than 10 years with Bank of America first as CTO and then as CIO for the global banking and markets businesses. During his tenure, he spearheaded strategic initiatives involving AI/ML aimed at positioning the bank for long-term success in the rapidly changing digital landscape. Prior to that, he held executive and senior technology leadership positions at: Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, and Merrill Lynch.

“As a distinguished visionary, strategist, and technologist, David brings a valuable point of view and a unique set of bank-industry experiences to our board,” said Kevin Gosschalk, founder and CEO, Arkose Labs. “I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow and serve the largest enterprises in the world that are the primary targets for adversaries’ bot-driven attacks.”

The conveniences an expanding digital landscape have delivered to companies and consumers have also fostered a thriving cybercrime community using automation.

“Volumetric bot-led attacks and novel low and slow threats, like reverse proxy phishing, are a strategic and increasing risk due to their scale and success rates, and if not addressed can erode consumer trust,” said Reilly. “I’m excited about getting involved with Arkose Labs because it’s a pure-play, category leader with technology that demonstrates high efficacy and solves a real and pressing challenge for companies and their customers. The Arkose Global Intelligence Consortium provides a broad network effect that ultimately helps restore consumer trust across the digital marketplace. I look forward to sharing knowledge and collaborating with my fellow board members and the executive leadership team to help the company achieve its growth ambitions.”

Reilly currently serves on the boards for Ally Financial, VectraAI, Graphiant, DataDynamics, and NPower.

About Arkose Labs

The mission of Arkose Labs is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from spam and abuse. Recognized by G2 as the 2024 Leader in Bot Detection and Mitigation, with a high score in customer satisfaction and the largest market presence seven quarters running, Arkose Labs offers the world’s first $1M warranties for credential stuffing, SMS toll fraud, and card testing. With 20% of our customers being Fortune 500 companies, our AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic threat response to undermine the strategy of attack, all while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices in Argentina, Australia, Costa Rica, India, and the U.K., Arkose Labs protects enterprises from cybercrime and abuse. For daily insights pertinent to the shifting threat landscape, follow the company on LinkedIn.