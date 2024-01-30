Constellation Culinary Group Partners with Bandwidth as Exclusive Catering Partner at Global Headquarters

The Bandstand is an Espresso and Coffee Bar offering coffee from 321 Coffee and pastries from La Farm Bakery (Photo: Business Wire)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nobody knows better than Constellation Culinary Group (CCG), a culinary group dedicated to providing best-in-class dining experiences, that busy workers are happiest and most productive when they are well-nourished. For this reason, CCG is proud to be the exclusive on-site catering partner at the new global headquarters campus for Bandwidth, a cloud communications software company in Raleigh, N.C.

Two years in the making, the stunningly modern, 40-acre complex opened in Aug. 2023 and is surrounded by bucolic farmland nestled in the region’s famous Research Triangle. A company-wide commitment to innovating and collaborating through in-person work means the campus is full of about 1,000 hungry “Bandmates” daily.

“At CCG, we believe that exceptional cuisine, sustainable practices, and collaborative partnerships are essential ingredients for fostering a thriving and productive work environment,” said Said Elkhodary, SVP of Dining & Events and Professional Dining of Constellation Culinary Group. “Our immersive culinary experience, including The Wild Turkey Café, The Bandstand, and innovative micro markets, reflects our commitment to top-notch hospitality, community involvement, and a sustainable future.”

Within a few months of the start of the initial partnership, Constellation Culinary Group swiftly established its presence as the exclusive on-site catering partner at Bandwidth’s new global headquarters. The partnership, which officially commenced in August 2023, has seamlessly integrated CCG’s expertise into the daily operations of the campus. Beyond culinary excellence, CCG has demonstrated a unique commitment to the well-being of Bandwidth's community by extending its services to the on-site Montessori preschool. By offering wholesome and nutritious food options, CCG not only supports the nourishment of Bandwidth's employees but also contributes to the holistic care and development of their children.

Recognizing the profound influence of exceptional cuisine, sustainable practices, employee well-being, and the power of collaborative partnerships in enhancing productivity, CCG and Bandwidth are excited to offer this vibrant feature for all to enjoy.

Underpinning their commitment to top-notch hospitality, community involvement, and a sustainable future, CCG has crafted an immersive culinary experience at Bandwidth, featuring:

A Full-Service Café with a "Food Hall Vibe," The Wild Turkey Café

Global street market station offering burrito bowls, ramen bowls, and rotating international flavors

Grilled healthy and comfort foods, from gourmet burgers to grilled salmon

Artisan pizzas and specialty calzones prepared in gas-fired ovens

Gourmet, chef-crafted signature sandwiches and made-to-order deli favorites

A farm-fresh salad bar brimming with wholesome greens and grain bowls

A scratch kitchen offering themed meals priced by the ounce, spanning Mexican to Chinese to Southern dishes

Creative grab-and-go snacks such as white bean rosemary hummus cups with veggies and delectable cinnamon roll bread pudding

An Espresso & Coffee Bar, The Bandstand

Offering local coffee from 321 Coffee, a small business dedicated to inclusive employment

Featuring local pastries from La Farm Bakery and fresh grab-n-go smoothies

24/7 Innovative Micro markets

Featuring assortments of energizing and satisfying artisan snacks and beverages

Full-Service Catering

Meetings and special evening gatherings in a new breathtaking barn event space constructed from 200-year-old reclaimed lumber, sourced from the Rocky Mount Mill. This space accommodates up to 400 people and boasts lofted ceilings, multimedia amenities, and a versatile indoor/outdoor fireplace.

Engaging Activities and "Be Well" Health & Wellness Programs

Supporting the holistic well-being of Bandwidth employees

Energizing pre- and post-work activities, including the company’s famous 90-minute workout lunches that offer employees a refreshing break and rejuvenation with activations like smoothie and acai bowl pop-ups

Convenient On-Site Montessori Preschool

Supplying prepped ingredients for crafting kid-friendly lunches, designed with a focus on nutritional content, offering wholesome, allergen-friendly alternatives that are mindful of sugar content

OTHER NEW CAMPUS FEATURES

While Bandwidth’s main office building features a five-story, ultra-modern facade fabricated from red steel and glass, the campus incorporates a stunning array of natural elements, including 4,000+ native trees and plants, walking trails connecting to miles of greenways, a pond, and an apiary. It also features an amphitheater, fitness center, indoor gymnasium, soccer fields and basketball and tennis courts. All of these amenities are part of Bandwidth’s “Whole Person Promise,” which is a commitment to building employees’ minds, bodies and spirits while providing meaningful work.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION

Constellation proudly partners with clients to provide on-site private and white-label dining solutions across a growing number of U.S. markets and urban centers. Our curated services range from full-service cafés to team summits, brand launches, virtual event support, pop-ups, paired events with local vendors, and more. Our mission is simple: Earning your loyalty through consistent and reliably amazing results. Learn more at constellationculinary.com.