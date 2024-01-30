Genpro Revolutionizes its Supply Chain Operations with Strategic Migration to the Cleo Integration Cloud in Under 4 Months

ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genpro Inc., an innovator in the logistics and transportation industry since 1989, announces a strategic advancement in its technological infrastructure with the migration to Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC). This move is a testament to Genpro's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological evolution, enhancing its operational efficiency and data transparency in supply chain management.

Historically known for pioneering industry solutions, Genpro's shift from Cleo's on-premises offering to their cloud-based platform aligns with the company's vision to leverage the most advanced technologies available. "This strategic decision to migrate to CIC marks another milestone in our journey of technological excellence," said Juliette Samson, CIO of Genpro. "It reflects our commitment to adopting solutions that not only meet our current needs but also position us well for future advancements."

The migration to Cleo Integration Cloud, facilitated by The Persimmon Group (PGI) & Cleo’s Transaction Monitoring & Management team, showcases a seamless integration process, highlighting the robust, long-standing partnership between Genpro, PGI, and Cleo. The cloud-based solution offers Genpro enhanced scalability, ensuring agility in response to the dynamic demands of the logistics industry.

The transition to CIC has already yielded significant benefits for Genpro:

Enhanced operational efficiency through advanced cloud-based integration capabilities.

Improved data visibility and management, leading to more informed decision-making.

Strengthened customer relationships through more reliable and transparent supply chain operations.

Genpro’s proactive approach to adopting the Cleo Integration Cloud positions the company to continue its legacy as a leader in logistics technology, driving innovation and efficiency in the industry.

About Genpro Logistics

Established in 1989, Genpro Inc. is a leading nationwide freight broker, specializing in refrigerated produce, and food and beverage industries. Managing over 100,000 shipments annually across all lower 48 states, Genpro has accomplished more than 2.5 million shipments and over 2 billion miles with service levels exceeding 96%. Emphasizing a tech-driven, adaptive approach, Genpro leverages real-time market intelligence for full transparency in service levels, pricing, availability, and market trends. Genpro's key services encompass Truck Load, Less Than Truckload, Intermodal, with a specialized focus on temperature-controlled environments. This commitment to innovative logistics solutions and a diverse, passionate team culture positions Genpro as a forerunner in driving the future of the transportation and logistics sector. For more information visit our website, http://genproinc.com or call +1.201.729.9400.

About The Persimmon Group

The Persimmon Group has been providing professional IT services to supply chain companies since 1994. Consulting, project management, application development, systems integration, EDI and managed services are what we do best. Across multiple industries, we provide IT resources that include project managers, business and system analysts, network and application designers, and developers. We have business and application skills in manufacturing, distribution, finance, and transportation. Our specialized capabilities include any-to-any platform integration, electronic data interchange, web application continuity, and legacy system support. Based in Dallas/Fort Worth, we are able to support projects world-wide. For more information visit our website, http://persimmongroup.com or call +1.972.252.0122.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.