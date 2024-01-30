Pie Insurance builds internal claims function with support from Origami Risk’s multi-tenant SaaS P&C insurance core solution.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm today announced Pie Insurance (“Pie”), an insurtech specializing in commercial insurance for small businesses, has helped bring the company’s workers’ comp insurance claims function in-house through the implementation of Origami’s multi-tenant core solution.

In the past year, Pie has heavily invested in claims including expanding the team to more than 50 claims professionals. Through the company’s focus on claims and strategic implementation with Origami, Pie is making the claims experience simple and streamlined for both small business customers and the partner agents who serve them.

“Our implementation of Origami for claims administration is another milestone in Pie’s overall investment and commitment to building a world-class claims organization from the ground up,” said Carla Woodard, vice president of claims at Pie. “Small businesses depend on Pie to protect their livelihoods and their employees in the face of a workplace accident. Our goal is to ensure that they can navigate the claims process with ease, so they can focus on getting back to work and continue to grow their businesses. We’re confident the Origami platform will allow us to offer an exceptional claims lifecycle experience to our customers and their injured workers, while also providing a versatile and scalable solution.”

“Pie is a prime example of a customer-centric insurer putting claims into the heart of its organization through innovative solutions like Origami,” said Mike Kaplan, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “Our cloud-native flexibility offers intuitive and streamlined claims management through automation, intelligent workflows and best-in-class dashboard reporting to maximize operational efficiency and deliver on the insurance promise to Pie’s policyholders. Our claims solution is among several innovative technologies we’ve developed to help the insurance industry realize speed to market in their digital transformation efforts while meeting growing customer needs and improving performance.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control, claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a full-service bureau content management solution and a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third-party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie’s intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing, and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $615M in funding and partnered with over 4,000 agencies nationwide.