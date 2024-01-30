Pinnacle Financial Partners Takes Center Stage as the Exclusive Naming Rights Partner of Nashville Yards’ State-of-the-Art Live Music Venue: “The Pinnacle”

The Pinnacle will be the name of Nashville Yards' highly anticipated 4,500-capacity music venue opening in early 2025 according to the mixed-use district's joint venture partners Southwest Value Partners and AEG (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle Financial Partners has inked a landmark agreement with Southwest Value Partners and AEG, joint venture partners and co-developers of the Nashville Yards mixed-use district, to become the exclusive naming rights partner for the project’s highly anticipated 4,500-capacity music venue.

Effective immediately, the state-of-the-art live entertainment theater, set to open in early 2025, will be known as The Pinnacle. The long-term agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Pinnacle the official bank of the music venue and marks its first naming rights partnership – a historic moment in the company’s history.

The milestone agreement expands Pinnacle’s presence at the Nashville Yards project, reinforcing the company’s commitment to Nashville’s broader community development as well as the growth of world-class music and live entertainment offerings across the city. Pinnacle, a Founding Partner of Nashville Yards, opened its initial retail presence at the development in 2022, an innovation-focused branch in the base of the first Amazon Tower. Later this year, the company will move into its new corporate headquarters and open a full-service branch in the project’s first multi-tenant office building, known as the Pinnacle Tower.

“This partnership represents Pinnacle’s deep investment in elevating Nashville’s creative community and will further our reputation as one of the world’s best music banks,” said Andy Moats, Pinnacle’s director of music, entertainment and sports. “The Pinnacle will be an international symbol that shows the music community how the arts and business should work together. Our music banking team will be directly across the street from the venue—visiting artists will be able to see us from the green room balcony. And we’ll be sharing the Nashville Yards campus with AEG Presents and CAA, making this a new epicenter for the business side of Music City.”

Globally recognized for its rich musical heritage, Nashville has historically been a home for major music and entertainment companies. With the arrival of The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards, the booming cultural hub will soon have a brand-new live entertainment venue uniquely designed with the city's evolving entertainment landscape in mind. Situated prominently within Nashville Yards, The Pinnacle will anchor the mixed-use district and is positioned to become a magnet for world-class live performances and dynamic community engagement, adding to the city's already vibrant artistic vitality. The 19-acre mixed use development is expected to average 20,000 persons on site every day in its dynamic and thriving live, work and play community.

“We are so very pleased to extend the excellence of all we are building at Nashville Yards into a deeper association with one of the most outstanding banking and financial services companies in the country,” said Cary Mack, Managing Partner of Southwest Value Partners. “Pinnacle’s extensive music and entertainment business offerings make them the perfect partner for our world class music venue, which we are very proud to name The Pinnacle.”

Operated by AEG Presents, a global leader in concert promotion and artist development, The Pinnacle is being developed with a keen appreciation for the city's musical legacy and represents an opportunity to fill a gap in the city’s entertainment venue offerings. Once complete, the venue will feature a concert hall, designed specifically to host a diverse array of live events. Designed meticulously with the fan experience in mind, the 88,000-square-foot, indoor venue will boast innovative features and amenities including a lifter floor for enhanced sightlines, a horseshoe balcony with rail-side standing, VIP seating, first-come-first-served bleachers on the balcony level, production capability for live streaming and televised events, and more. The Pinnacle is expected to deliver a truly immersive live entertainment experience for guests and artists alike.

“We’ve been looking forward to the opening of this venue since the Nashville Yards project was first launched eight years ago,” commented Rick Mueller, President, North America, AEG Presents. “The naming rights partnership with Pinnacle – a brand with deep ties to the music community – brings us that much closer to the moment when we first swing the doors open and welcome fans and artists to Nashville’s newest music venue. It’s an exciting time for AEG Presents, and we’re honored to expand our presence in a city with one of the most thriving musical communities on the planet. Stay tuned for more from The Pinnacle.”

As the exclusive naming rights partner, Pinnacle will benefit from an enhanced brand presence across both the music venue and Nashville Yards, strengthening its ties to the city’s thriving urban core. Key signage elements include prominent fixed interior and exterior logo placements, as well as year-round digital signage on all screens within the Nashville Yards LED network. Pinnacle will also receive additional branding and exposure via the music venue’s digital and social channels.

This agreement is a continuation of Pinnacle’s long-term, strategic investment in Nashville and the rapidly growing downtown area, specifically. In addition to this latest naming rights agreement, the bank also has partnerships with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies – a testament to its ongoing support for sports and live entertainment in the state.

“We’re proud to be growing our relationship with Pinnacle, a recognized leader that shares our commitment to helping carry Nashville’s iconic music and live entertainment legacy forward,” said Scott Emery, vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. “With this naming rights agreement, we’ve built a partnership that transcends the stage. The Pinnacle is a celebration of the city’s enduring heritage and an investment in its cultural and economic future. We’re honored to be a part of this historic moment in Nashville’s history, and we look forward to making a long-lasting, positive community impact, for years to come through the launch of this world-class venue.”

With the comprehensive new agreement, Nashville Yards and Pinnacle will engage visitors via promotional opportunities throughout the year across the entertainment district and music venue, including a bespoke rewards program, custom fan activations, and a variety of curated community events sponsored by the bank. Together, the partners will plan and execute a robust calendar of programming, with potential events including things like summer concert series, sports watch parties, culinary events, and more.

To learn more about The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards, visit www.thepinnaclenashville.com.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 and fastest growing bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2023 deposit data from the FDIC, and is listed by Forbes as No. 27 among America’s Best Banks, higher than any other bank headquartered in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina or Georgia. Pinnacle also earned a spot on the 2023 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its seventh consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For 11 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2023. The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $48.0 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2023. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast. Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

About Southwest Value Partners and Nashville Yards

Southwest Value Partners is a privately held real estate investment company that invests in institutional quality real estate located in growth markets throughout the United States. Southwest Value Partners has a disciplined and high energy approach to asset acquisition, operating execution, value creation, and asset disposition. To learn more about Southwest Value Partners, visit www.swvp.com. Nashville Yards is a 19-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class 4,500 capacity concert venue, The Pinnacle, and entertainment offerings developed in partnership with AEG; and Class-A+ office towers and a creative office building anchored by Amazon Nashville and CAA, including a Class-A+ multi-tenant tower that will serve as the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims. The development will also offer 7+ acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on X and Instagram.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.