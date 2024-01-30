Leading UK Fashion Brand White Stuff Boosts Customer Experience with New Composable Website on BigCommerce

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced the launch of White Stuff, a leading British fashion and lifestyle brand, on the BigCommerce platform.

“We now have more flexibility to do everything we want in the short-term, and we are ready to adapt to whatever the future holds,” said Steve Borg, technology and transformation director of White Stuff.

Established in 1985 and with over 110 physical stores, White Stuff, like many established brands and retailers, emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic with a new appreciation for its digital presence. Prior to the pandemic, White Stuff had prioritized its brick-and-mortar stores, but Covid showed the company it needed to invest in its ecommerce operations and improve agility to keep pace with customer expectations and evolving shopping habits.

“Our previous online store was SaaS-based, but the performance and site speed weren’t strong enough to keep up with customer demand,” said Borg. “Changes were difficult to make, and it didn’t scale during busy times. We are a very customer-focused brand, and our new site now delivers on a great buying experience for our customers.”

It didn’t take long for White Stuff to start seeing the benefits of the new site. After switching to BigCommerce, White Stuff immediately saw its site speed increase by 80%, and its mobile site speed increased by 100%.

With a small team managing its ecommerce operations, White Stuff needed an ecommerce platform that could support an agile, flexible and fast tech stack that could adapt to future needs. Finding the right tech stack to deliver on a superior customer experience was a top priority.

“The new tech stack allows us to run multiple country sites efficiently and without duplication, supporting our international growth plan,” Borg added.

Partnering with Apply Digital for implementation on BigCommerce, White Stuff chose Vue Storefront for digital storefront, Amplience for content management, Akeneo for product information management, and Constructor for search and product discovery.

“We have a relatively small team, and therefore we look most importantly for good partners,” Borg said. “Running a proof of concept with BigCommerce’s open platform as the foundation combined with these best-of-breed integration partners gave us the confidence that these solutions would work really well together, would give us the headless solution we were looking for to keep things lightweight, and would give us the ability to innovate quickly to deliver an incredible customer experience.”

“White Stuff now boasts a highly composable tech stack that capitalizes on MACH Alliance principles and gives them the ability to integrate platform and platform data and then use that data to quickly pivot and adapt,” said Mark Adams, senior vice president and general manager of EMEA at BigCommerce. “Their customers are ultimately the big winners here as White Stuff is able to add new features that enrich the website experience.”

"Amplience works with the world's leading brands to create incredible digital experiences,” said David Ross, vice president of sales at Amplience. “When White Stuff approached us, we were thrilled to be working with a company that cares as much about its customers as we do. White Stuff prides itself on thoughtfully designed, well-made clothes, and Amplience prides ourselves on enabling our customers to create thoughtfully designed, well-made digital experiences. It's a great match, and we're proud to be working together."

“It was a pleasure working with the White Stuff team, along with our partners at BigCommerce, Apply Digital, Akeneo, Amplience, and Vue Storefront, and I couldn’t be prouder of the result,” said Eli Finkelshteyn, CEO and co-founder of Constructor. “We’re big believers at Constructor in the additional revenue and conversions that can be driven by product discovery and on-site search software that is actually made for ecommerce. Working with our partners in composable commerce to switch White Stuff off their legacy, one-size-fits-all solution to services that are tailor-made for ecommerce, we’re thrilled with how things came together and with the business results driven for White Stuff.”

White Stuff joins a growing group of fashion and apparel merchants on the BigCommerce platform, including La Perla, Badgley Mischka and Birdsnest. To explore BigCommerce’s fashion and apparel ecommerce solutions, click here.

