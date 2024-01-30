DPD UK Selects Blue Yonder To Redefine Profitable and Sustainable Returns Management

LONDON & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DPD UK, an innovative carrier in the express parcels sector, has chosen Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based Returns Management solution to provide a digital returns portal, that will be made available to all of its retail customers.

DPD UK is a member of Geopost, a European leader in parcel delivery and solutions for e-commerce and part of the La Poste Groupe. The company operates more than 10,000 vehicles in the UK from 85 locations and delivers over 400 million parcels a year. With a strong focus on customer service and sustainability, DPD UK was looking for a digital returns management solution that would work alongside its existing capabilities and that could give it a strong competitive advantage in helping its retail customers manage returns efficiently. DPD turned to Blue Yonder and its recently acquired returns management solution from Doddle.

Thanks to the Blue Yonder Returns Management solution, a DPD retail customer can get a new portal live within a few hours. This will allow consumers to book a return in seconds and drop off their items at one of over 10,000 DPD pickup locations across the UK. They will experience a fully digital, branded journey to choose which item to return, select a return reason, and either print a label or generate a QR code to use in the drop-off location. They will also receive tracking updates once the parcel is handed over.

“We continue to look at ways to innovate and support our retail customers. Blue Yonder’s digital returns portal, combined with our extensive pickup shop network means that 95% of the urban population are under one mile from one of our drop-off locations. As a result, returns for consumers will be quicker, easier and more convenient, giving them added confidence and peace of mind when they shop with our retailer customers,” said Elaine Kerr, CEO, DPD UK.

DPD UK and their retail customers will benefit from:

A smooth digital experience for its consumers, resulting in higher NPS scores and brand loyalty.

Substantial control over what can be returned within the return policy, and in turn reducing out of policy returns.

Greater data visibility around the reason and status of the returns, helping reduce future returns and customer service inquiries.

Reduced reverse logistics costs and improved inventory turnaround by offering convenient consumer drop off locations in the DPD UK network.

“The issue of returns is one that many retailers and carriers are keen to resolve. In our latest research, 68% of merchants across European e-commerce markets reported that return rates have increased in the past 12 months, and 63% confirmed that returns are a ‘significant’ or ‘very significant’ problem for their business. DPD UK was looking for a solution that could be a strategic differentiator for them and their retail customers within this market scenario. We are proud to team up with DPD UK in supporting their strategy and vision to achieve customer satisfaction, sustainability and innovation,” said Tim Robinson, corporate vice president, Blue Yonder.

About DPD UK

DPD is a member of Geopost, a European leader in parcel delivery and solutions for e-commerce. Part of the La Poste Groupe, Geopost generated a €15.6 billion revenue and delivered 2.1 billion parcels worldwide in 2022.

The company operates more than 10,000 vehicles in the UK from 84 locations and delivers over 400 million parcels a year.

In 2018, DPD opened the UK’s first all-electric parcel delivery depot in Westminster. DPD currently has over 3,500 EVs in the UK and has announced plans to deliver to 30 of the largest towns and cities in the UK with zero and low-emission final mile delivery vehicles, by the end of 2023.

Details of all of DPD’s sustainability initiatives can be found on its dedicated green website: green.dpd.co.uk

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Global retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers leverage Blue Yonder to optimize their supply chains from planning through fulfillment, delivery and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-embedded, interoperable supply chain solutions are connected end-to-end via a unified platform and data cloud, enabling businesses to collaborate in real time across functions, which supports more agile decision-making, improved customer satisfaction, profitable growth, and more resilient, sustainable supply chains. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.