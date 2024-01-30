Corvias Advances Partnerships and Impact in 2023

Portfolio improvements were made across Corvias-managed military communities to support Army goals, address critical needs of installations, provide energy and water savings, and enhance the quality of life for service members and their families. (Photo: Business Wire)

WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than $150M invested in energy efficiency projects, the unveiling of more than 70 homes, 95% occupancy achieved, nearly an 87% resident approval rating, $100,000 in scholarships and more than 800 volunteer hours are just some of the ways Corvias made an impact in 2023. By staying true to its core principles and putting its people – partners, residents, and employees -- first, Corvias, and the efforts of its 750 team members, made a positive community impact and significantly advanced its military and higher education partnerships.

"Each year, it is rewarding to reflect on what we have accomplished with our partners and as an organization by adhering to our three core principles – being the best provider of customer service, generously giving back to the communities where we live and serve, and being the best place to work,” said Chris Wilson, CEO of Corvias. “2023 was another successful year as we continued to focus on investments and innovations that support partner goals, while enhancing our partnerships and communities.”

Best Provider of Customer Service

In 2023, major renovations and projects took place across all seven of Corvias’ military housing communities, which included closing out four years and thousands of portfolio improvements as a result of Corvias’ $325M investment. Improvements included:

Corvias Property Management again earned Resident Satisfaction Awards from SatisFacts and Skyfactor in 2023 for high customer service survey scores for its management of both military and higher education housing nationwide. With average occupancy across these seven military installations hovering around 95%, on-base homes managed by Corvias are a highly desirable option for service members and their families. An internal survey revealed that nearly 87% of residents across all our military bases would recommend on-base housing. This is due to many factors such as modern accommodations, favorable amenities, and sense of community. In 2023, Corvias’ property management teams across all installations hosted multiple family-friendly resident events that focused on building community and connection.

Corvias also participated in industry events to support Army readiness and resiliency goals. This included sponsoring the Defense Communities National Summit, the North Carolina Defense Summit, and hosting a welcome reception as well as co-presenting on recent innovations and robotic construction technology to advance military housing communities at the Association Defense Communities Installation Innovation Forum.

In summer 2023, Fort Meade was selected by the Association of Defense Communities as a Great Defense Community, due to their successful partnerships and initiatives, and Corvias is proud of the contributions and impact it has made throughout our 20+ year partnership at Fort Meade.

Generously Giving Back to Communities

In 2023, Corvias team members volunteered more than 800 hours nationwide and donated more than $34,500 to non-profit organizations. Together with the donation-match from Corvias, more than $91,000 has been donated to more than 80 non-profit organizations.

At Wayne State University, Corvias employees volunteered their time to purchase much-needed items for Detroit veterans; and Purdue University team members supported students by delivering nearly 50 backpacks full of supplies to local elementary school students.

Corvias also supported its communities through scholarships and philanthropy through Corvias Foundation. This included providing scholarships to 24 spouses of active-duty military members through the Corvias Foundation/National Military Family Association (NMFA) Licensure and Certification program. Additionally, two Corvias team members’ children were awarded a total of $50,000 in scholarship, and in partnership with Wayne State University, two university students were awarded scholarships, valued at $25,000. Donations to the Army Scholarship Foundation and No Greater Sacrifice are intended to strengthen the organizations’ ability to provide military families with scholarships.

"Corvias chooses to champion organizations like the Army Scholarship Foundation because we want to amplify their work to support military families,” said Al Aycock, Corvias military partnership executive and Corvias Foundation member of the board of directors. In 2023, and for another consecutive year, Mr. Aycock and the Association of the United States Army’s (AUSA) Fort Liberty Chapter were recognized at AUSA's annual meeting and exposition.

Best Place to Work

Corvias invested in its workforce and partnerships in 2023, by bringing on industry experts to advance its mission. Lynn Chia joined the team to support growth, Ryan Kleinau to support DOD-related initiatives, Christopher Craig to oversee architecture and engineering of projects, Jeff Williams to oversee asset management for Fort Liberty and Fort Novosel, and Erin Murphy to lead housing management at Fort Meade and Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Supporting employees inside and outside of work is core to being a best place to work. Corvias’ Wellness@Corvias encourages team members to make their health a priority, starting with annual primary care provider (PCP) visits, which earn every participating employee a chance to win a health-related prize. Team member Andrea Ruffin was awarded a stationary bike for her participation in the 2023 program.

Corvias’ dedication to employees leads to long-tenures, and award-winning work. In 2023, Corvias celebrated eight team members who joined the property management team at Fort Meade in 2001. Over the last 20+ years, these team members have taken pride in keeping homes, community offices, common areas, playgrounds, and community areas well-maintained.

“We are grateful for the collaboration of our partners and team to help advance our mission, and support Army readiness and resiliency goals, while taking care of its most important asset – its people. We look forward to making an even greater impact in 2024 and beyond,” said Wilson.

About Corvias

Corvias partners with the Department of Defense and higher education institutions to solve infrastructure and energy resiliency challenges and to create long-term, sustainable value through our unique Solutions Through Partnerships℠ approach. Corvias partnerships enhance the well-being in our communities, including at the largest renewable energy project in Kansas and at resiliency projects nationwide. Our more than 72,000 residents consistently highly rank the courtesy and professionalism of our maintenance and leasing personnel. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.

About Corvias Foundation

Corvias Foundation is committed to inspiring students, college and university campuses, and military families to reach higher. Founded in 2006, Corvias Foundation has provided more than $15 million in scholarships to further educational opportunities for military families and the children of Corvias employees. To learn more, please visit: corviasfoundation.org.