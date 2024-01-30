Elevating DEX to New Heights: Nexthink Acquires AppLearn to Deliver End-to-End Digital Employee Experience

BOSTON & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a groundbreaking move, Nexthink celebrates its 20th anniversary by acquiring digital adoption trailblazer AppLearn, marking a significant leap in Digital Employee Experience (DEX). As the inventor of DEX, Nexthink has already saved millions of productivity hours for over 1,200 customers. Through this acquisition, Nexthink is once again redefining DEX, aligning with its longstanding vision to offer enterprises a one-of-a-kind solution addressing every aspect of digital workplace management, and restore time to employees and IT in every enterprise.

AppLearn specializes in tailored learning and digital adoption guidance for employees within applications, enhancing individual and organizational digital dexterity while also empowering IT with innovative sources of influence and insight for digital transformation projects. The combined offering, integrating AppLearn’s real-time guidance with Nexthink’s end-to-end visibility, AI-driven automation capabilities, and user sentiment analysis, provides IT with unparalleled control to confidently drive all digital transformation projects and beyond.

"Nexthink's vision has consistently aimed to empower IT with full control over the digital employee experience," emphasized Pedro Bados, co-founder and CEO of Nexthink. "While maintaining an incident-free infrastructure is pivotal for employee productivity and satisfaction, the additional capacity to help employees learn, adapt, and extract the utmost value from their applications represents the crucial last mile of the digital experience."

Andrew Avanessian, CEO of AppLearn commented: "I'm incredibly proud of everything we have achieved at AppLearn. After identifying a market need for improved digital experiences, we've taken what was a family-run services business and transformed it into a pioneering digital adoption product leader that significantly improves the way people work with enterprise software. Combining two category leaders allows us to bring to market an end-to-end DEX solution designed to eliminate digital friction and drive ROI from software investments."

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company provides IT leaders with unprecedented insight allowing them to see, diagnose and fix at scale issues impacting employees anywhere, with any application or network, before employees notice the issue. As the first solution to allow IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization, Nexthink enables its more than 1,200 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 15 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.