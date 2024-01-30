TRD USA, Mobil 1™ Expand Relationship Beginning With 2024 Motorsports Season

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobil 1™ and TRD USA (Toyota Racing Development) announced today the first-of-its-kind expansion of the iconic brands’ long-standing motorsports relationship, which includes Mobil 1 primary assets across all three of Toyota’s NASCAR Cup Series teams – Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), 23XI Racing (23XI), and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.) – along with continued primary placements within multiple other racing series that Toyota competes in including NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, ARCA Menards Series, Late Models and more.

“Mobil 1 is proud to be synonymous with motorsports, and we are thrilled to take that to the next level with Toyota Racing Development,” shares Rob Shearer, Director of Global Sponsorships and Marketing Services, on behalf of Mobil 1. “Toyota Racing Development shares the same passion for performance as we do and, together, we will work to continue to show how the right motor oil can improve on-track performance and provide longevity for consumers’ vehicles. We are proud to compete in many different series and cheer on our racers all season long.”

The strategic partnership between Mobil 1 and TRD aims to continue to develop technology advantages across series that help teams win, provide exclusive access to driver stories on and off the track, continue to grow the base of fans that love racing and driving, and work together to develop the next generation of racers. This will be further formalized beyond the partnership with three of the most exciting NASCAR teams to include driver development across several racing series and off-track within the growing off-road and overlanding cultures.

“TRD’s technical partnership with Mobil 1 has been integral to Toyota’s on-track performance and success over the past 20+ years,” explains David Wilson, president, TRD USA. “From winning the Indy 500 to championships in NASCAR, IMSA, NHRA and countless achievements in sports car, grass roots and dirt racing action, Mobil 1 has been the common denominator. As we begin another exciting racing season in 2024, we are honored to expand our partnership with Mobil 1.”

Mobil 1 high-performance synthetic motor oils are used by many of the world's top race teams and celebrates over a decade of partnership with TRD. Mobil 1 was first named an official technology partner in 2010 with their support and lubricants helping Toyota drivers achieve multiple championships across several racing disciplines and several career defining victories.

Back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 driver Christopher Bell will lead off the increased partnership with Mobil 1 as the primary sponsor on his new Toyota Camry XSE at the Clash at the Coliseum this weekend. Bell will also have Mobil 1 backing for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond

Raceway in March and Talladega Superspeedway in April. JGR will also have several Mobil 1 primary races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Chandler Smith.

“Mobil 1 and TRD have a long-standing history,” adds Bell. “I have been a small part of it running the dirt cars for them and even having Mobil 1 on my own sprint car a couple of years ago. It is an honor to have them as a partner on the Cup side.”

After many career-bests achieved for both of 23XI’s drivers in the 2023 season, both Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace will run primary Mobil 1 races this year. Tyler Reddick will kick off the team’s primary assets at the spring Phoenix race and return to Mobil 1 colors at Richmond Raceway in August, while Bubba Wallace will have Mobil 1 as his primary sponsor at the first road course race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas in March.

“It’s really awesome for Mobil 1 to come on board,” shares Reddick. “When you look at a brand like Mobil 1, the technology, the innovation, the things they continue to improve and push – it is great to have a partner like that involved with our race team at 23XI, because honestly, we are trying to do some of the same things. I am excited to be working with them this upcoming year, and hopefully we can find their race car in victory lane.”

“I’m excited to have Mobil 1 on my Toyota this season,” adds Wallace. “They have done a lot inside the sport – you have seen them on various teams and cars, so to carry that iconic brand in 2024 is really cool. The connection with Toyota makes it tie in all together and hopefully carry a lot of speed and a good time, so we are looking forward to the opportunity.”

LEGACY M.C.’s John Hunter Nemechek will close out the season for Mobil 1. Nemechek, a graduate of the Toyota driver development (TD2) program, and Mobil 1 visited Victory Lane many times together through the years. Mobil 1 was Nemechek’s primary partner for his first Toyota win – in NASCAR Truck Series action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March 2021. Since joining Toyota and Mobil 1 in 2021, Nemechek has won 15 races across the Xfinity and Truck Series, with Mobil 1 as the primary for six of those victories.

Nemechek’s first Cup Series race in the Mobil 1 livery is the iconic Labor Day Classic at Darlington Raceway with additional primary races at Atlanta Motor Speedway in September, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway in November.

"2024 is going to be a big year for us, and I'm very thankful to have Mobil 1 and its continued support once again this season. We have been fortunate to share a lot of success over the past three years and made plenty of great memories together along the way," says Nemechek. "Their commitment to Toyota and TRD across so many different forms of racing really shows their passion and dedication to motorsports as a whole, and to be able to represent them in my return to the Cup Series with LEGACY M.C. will be special. I'm looking forward to kicking things off with them in a big way."

Mobil 1 will also continue to be a valuable part of the TD2 program with many primary schemes, including in NASCAR Truck Series action with TRICON Garage and driver Taylor Gray; in ARCA and Late Model racing with Brent Crews and Isabella Robusto; and World of Outlaws races with Buddy Kofoid. Jade Avedisian, who made history in 2023 as the first woman to win a dirt midget championship, will have Mobil 1 as one of her primary partners in her dirt midget races and during her full season run at the Toyota GR Cup title.

Kalitta Motorsports will also continue to receive Mobil 1 support through the TRD partnership in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. The Kalitta Motorsports and Mobil 1 relationship – which has been in place since 2020 – achieved championship level success this year as Doug Kalitta won his first NHRA Top Fuel world title. Kalitta Motorsports will once again utilize the Mobil 1 Drag Racing motor oil in their Top Fuel dragsters driven by Kalitta and Shawn Langdon, and J.R. Todd’s Toyota GR Supra Funny Car.

The Lexus Racing GT3 program will also continue its partnership with Mobil 1, including having a presence on the championship winning Vasser Sullivan No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Mobil 1 has a rich history in motorsport competition, which dates to the early 1970s with its early foray into rally competition. Mobil 1 entered the world of Formula 1 as a sponsor of the Williams Formula 1™ team in 1978 and entered NASCAR with the sponsorship of Rusty Wallace’s No. 27 car in 1987. Today, Mobil 1 remains a fixture on the F1 circuit, NASCAR tracks, and extreme motorsport races such as the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. With a deep history in motorsports and supporting pre-eminent race teams around the globe, Mobil 1 aims to inspire drivers and fans everywhere, celebrate the love of driving, and elevate the passion for motorsports around the globe.

About Mobil 1

For nearly 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and X. Join us. For the love of driving.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.