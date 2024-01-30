Somfy North America Joins Q-SYS Technology Partner Program

DAYTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Somfy, the world’s largest manufacturer of motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protection, announced today that it has joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. The program enables software and hardware technology partners to create market-ready solutions that integrate seamlessly with Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video and control platform.

The Somfy Connect™ Universal Automation Interface (UAI) Plus plugin not only allows for commissioning and integration of Somfy Digital Network™ (SDN) Motors over (IP) and Ethernet, but customers can also use the UAI Plus Q-SYS plugin to control and automate, or manually adjust up to 40 individual motors or motor groups.

To execute the Q-SYS CoLAB, Somfy partnered with Roll-A-Shade, a company that provides commercial window shade solutions, installing nine fully-integrated shades using Somfy’s Sonesse® ULTRA 50 DC RS485 motors, the SDN PowerConnect™ Surface-Mount Panel and the UAI+ Q-SYS plugin.

“The collaboration between Somfy, Roll-A-Shade and Q-SYS allows us to integrate fully into the Q-SYS platform. Adding control of intelligent shading systems, audio-video support, and automation, the UAI Plus Q-SYS plugin provides customers seamless control over the Somfy motorization system,” said Maryellen Oswald, Partnerships Manager at Somfy North America.

“We are proud to have Somfy join our program to help accelerate growth and increase adoption of Q-SYS across the AV/IT industries to deliver elevated customer experiences,” says Geno Zaharie, Principal, Alliances & Ecosystem, Q-SYS.

“Roll-A-Shade is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Q-SYS, further strengthening our longstanding relationship with Somfy Systems. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for our business,” said Jason Hayes, Director of Business Development for Roll-A-Shade.

The user-friendly UAI Plus plugin includes easy setup, firmware updates over IP, automated reporting, and is easily integrated into Q-SYS Designer Software and can be monitored and managed with Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager. Additionally, the plugin is compatible with the Somfy Synergy™ API and many popular home automation systems.

For more information about the Somfy UAI Plus plugin, please visit https:///www.qsys.com/alliances-partnerships/somfy/.

About Somfy Systems Inc.

Somfy has been improving everyday life for more than 270 million people by designing and manufacturing intelligent motorization solutions for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections. Somfy innovates to automate and connect shades, blinds, draperies, awnings, rolling shutters, exterior screens & pergolas for commercial and residential buildings in 58 countries across the globe. With 200+ million motors produced over the last half-century, Somfy is committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that promote the best way of living and well-being for all. For more information, visit https://www.somfysystems.com.