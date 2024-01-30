ClimateView and KERAMIDA Partner to Innovate Climate Action Plans in North American Cities, States and Regions

ClimateOS Dashboard: Cities can design a portfolio of policies and infrastructure investments, with the ability to measure impact and track progress. (source: ClimateView)

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClimateView, a Swedish technology firm, and KERAMIDA, a U.S. engineering and consulting company, have announced a partnership to drive strategy innovation in Climate Action Planning across cities, states, and regions in North America. This collaboration merges the data-driven planning software platform of ClimateView with KERAMIDA's extensive consulting experience on Climate Action Plans, aiming to transform U.S. cities' approach to the climate transition. Their current projects include efforts in several regions and cities, including Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area; Cincinnati, OH; Milwaukee, WI; Kent, OH; Norwalk, CT; Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), Kansas City, MO region; and El Grove, CA.

This partnership is especially significant in light of the recent Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG). The IRA, which allocates significant funds for climate planning and projects, opens up new possibilities for cities to adopt more impactful climate strategies in the U.S.

“With the Inflation Reduction Act shaping a new era in the U.S., we are excited to align our climate expertise with ClimateView's cutting-edge technological innovation. This partnership is a timely response to the current needs for urban transitions, harnessing the momentum created by the U.S. EPA’s CPRG funding to drive impactful climate investments in cities, states, and regions."

- Vicky Keramida, Ph.D., CEO of KERAMIDA

"We are in a critical momentum for public-private investments across the U.S., fueled by the Inflation Reduction Act. Today, U.S. cities, states, and regions are not just navigating new legislation; they’re building a precedent for comprehensive, data-backed climate and investment strategies. This partnership with KERAMIDA comes at a critical time.”

- Einar Bodström, CEO of ClimateView

ClimateView's platform provides comprehensive models that reflect science-based mitigation and adaptation strategies, political shifts, economic changes, and evolving energy landscapes. These models visually demonstrate how each strategy will impact the desired outcome by a specific city, state, or region. ClimateView and KERAMIDA's joint approach can assist U.S. cities, regions, and states in leveraging these new opportunities, aligning their climate actions with the desired outcomes of the IRA. Their combined expertise can support cities, states, and regions in implementing efficient, equitable, and sustainable climate initiatives, ensuring a comprehensive approach to urban climate challenges.

For more information about ClimateView, visit climateview.global.

To learn more about KERAMIDA’s sustainability and climate services, visit keramida.com/services/sustainability-climate.