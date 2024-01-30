Caesars Entertainment and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Expand Relationship to Offer Mobile Sports Betting Throughout North Carolina

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile sports wagering is on its way to North Carolina, and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced an expansion of its relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to bring the Company’s flagship sports wagering platform online in the Tar Heel State for the launch of legalized mobile sports wagering. The agreement furthers the partnership, granting Caesars Sportsbook with mobile sports betting market access via a license held by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise, subject to all required regulatory approvals.

Caesars Sportsbook intends to go live with mobile sports wagering when North Carolina launches online sports betting on March 11, 2024. Ahead of the official launch, the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app will begin accepting sign-ups and deposits starting on March 1.

The launch builds on the success of the two in-person Caesars Sportsbook locations at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, N.C., and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel in Murphy, N.C. As part of the expanded relationship, Caesars Sportsbook will have exclusive rights to mobile sports wagering at the two casinos and on Eastern Band of Cherokee tribal lands in western North Carolina.

“ Our relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has spanned more than two decades,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “ Expanding this longstanding partnership allows us to build on the premier sports wagering experience enjoyed at our in-person sportsbooks by bringing a responsible way to enjoy sports at a deeper level to the hands of North Carolinians 21 and older across the state. We’re thankful to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and to the North Carolina State Lottery Commission and its Sports Betting Committee for making this possible and we look forward to the launch of mobile sports betting in the Tar Heel State.”

“ We are excited for this new venture with Caesars Entertainment and the enhancements it provides to our Tribal enterprise,” said Michell Hicks, Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. “ We look forward to the continued opportunities that will benefit the future of our membership.”

Caesars Sportsbook will immerse sports fans 21 and older in North Carolina into a customized online sports wagering experience that emphasizes local sports and showcases the amenities and experiences they can enjoy at Harrah's Cherokee and Harrah's Cherokee Valley River through exclusive offers and marketing on the app that showcase the two properties. The Caesars Sportsbook app delivers premium rewards via one of the industry’s largest loyalty rewards programs, Caesars Rewards®. Every wager placed with Caesars Sportsbook earns Tier Credits that contribute to status and Reward Credits redeemable for unique Caesars experiences like discounted getaways at various Caesars destinations across North America – including at destinations in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip – extraordinary culinary and entertainment experiences, as well as bonus cash in the app and unique sports experiences.

Caesars Entertainment and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have maintained a status as industry leaders in Responsible Gaming throughout the duration of their partnership. As a trailblazer in Responsible Gaming, Caesars enforces an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that ensures Caesars Rewards accounts are only available to individuals 21 and older, where permitted by law. This 21 and older policy will apply to all in-person and online sports wagering operations conducted by Caesars Sportsbook in North Carolina.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Harrah's Cherokee Casinos - An Enterprise of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort is located in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains of Western North Carolina. The casino has over 3,000 games. The property also features over 1,800 hotel rooms, the Le Fu Men gaming area, 12 dining options, the luxurious 18,000 square foot Mandara Spa, 10 retail shops, the 3,000 plus seat Event Center, Caesars Sportsbook, North Carolina’s first and premiere sports betting venue, and The Cherokee Convention Center. In addition to the 56-acre property, guests have privileged access to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian-owned Sequoyah National Golf Club. Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort is also home to the UltraStar Multi-tainment center which features 24 bowling lanes, an arcade, and three bars.

Harrah's Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel is located near Murphy, North Carolina. The Cherokee County, NC property features over 1,000 games, The Food Market, The Landing Café, a 300-room, full-service hotel, and Caesars Sportsbook, North Carolina’s first and premiere sports betting venue. Harrah's Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel hosts the UltraStar Multi-tainment Center which features 16 bowling lanes, an arcade, and bar.

Responsible Gaming in North Carolina

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.