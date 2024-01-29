Edgio Names BDO as Independent Auditor

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO), the platform of choice for speed, security, and simplicity at the edge, today announced that its board of directors has appointed BDO USA, P.C. as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, effective immediately. BDO USA, P.C. succeeds Ernst & Young, who resigned as Edgio’s audit firm in December.

"We are pleased to welcome BDO as the independent auditor for Edgio," said Todd Hinders, Edgio CEO. "BDO’s stellar reputation for delivering timely, high-quality audit services and expertise in handling complex accounting matters made it the ideal partner for Edgio. We look forward to a successful partnership with BDO, beginning with our 2023 audit."

