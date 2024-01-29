Netpoleon and Adaptive Shield Partner in SaaS App Security for Australia and New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netpoleon, a leading value-added security solutions distributor, and SaaS security leader Adaptive Shield today announced they will partner to enable businesses in Australia and New Zealand to grow with SaaS applications while staying safe.

The collaboration with Netpoleon ANZ will help meet the demand for SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solutions as businesses boost investment in cybersecurity, following the upswing in SaaS data breaches targeting the region in the past year. In 2024, 87% of CIOs in Australia and New Zealand will be prioritizing investment in cybersecurity, according to a December 2023 Gartner survey.

Adaptive Shield’s expansion into Australia and New Zealand is a continuation of the successful partnership with Netpoleon’s parent company, Macnica in APAC.

“Adaptive Shield represents a new domain (SSPM) in cybersecurity, where organisations in ANZ have started to rely heavily on SaaS offerings as a key part of their business,” says Paul Lim, Regional Director ANZ.

“Netpoleon's security expertise will enable it to play a pivotal role in expanding Adaptive Shield’s presence in the region at a time when attack vectors are rapidly evolving," says Maor Bin, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Shield. “This partnership is another step toward expanding the SaaS app security across Asia-Pacific to enable security teams to prevent and detect threats throughout their entire SaaS stack.”

About Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, leader in SaaS Security, enables security teams to secure their entire SaaS stack through threat prevention, detection and response. With Adaptive Shield, organizations continuously manage and control all SaaS apps, including 3rd-party connected apps, as well as govern all SaaS users and risks associated with their devices. Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises and has been named Gartner® Cool Vendor™ 2022. For more information, visit us at www.adaptive-shield.com or follow us on LinkedIn.