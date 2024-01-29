BackBay Communications to Serve as PR Partner for Harvard Business School's 30th Annual Venture Capital & Private Equity Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BackBay Communications, an award-winning financial services public relations agency, today announced it is once again a PR partner for the annual Venture Capital & Private Equity Conference, a student club conference at Harvard Business School.

In its 30th year, the one-day event will take place on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Conference panels will feature a wide variety of leading alternative investment professionals, including general partners, limited partners, intermediaries, and industry consultants, among others. Private equity and venture capital panel topics will include Alternatives in Alternatives, State of PE, State of VC, Artificial Intelligence, Starting Your First Fund, Distressed Debt & Special Situations, Insurance Capital, and others.

“BackBay Communications is proud to partner with the students at HBS to help promote the Venture Capital & Private Equity Conference for the tenth consecutive year,” said Bill Haynes, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BackBay Communications. “For thirty years, the conference has brought together industry professionals and thought leaders for a day filled with insightful discussions and impactful speakers. Given BackBay’s private markets focus, staying aware of trends and informed of developments in the industry is vital for us and our clients, and each year, the Venture Capital & Private Equity Conference delivers.”

Terms of BackBay’s sponsorship include raising awareness of the conference and its speakers among alternative investment professionals and private equity and venture capital-focused media.

Additional event sponsors include: Kirkland & Ellis, Akin Gump, Fried Frank, Sidley, Atlantic Global Risk, Clifford Chance, Dechert, Mosaic, Ropes & Gray, and Torinit Technologies.

In addition to the HBS Venture Capital & Private Equity Conference, BackBay has served as the PR and marketing partner for several private markets industry and university-affiliated events including the SuperReturn conference series.

A leader in providing public relations, content marketing and branding services to private markets firms, BackBay has represented more than 125 private equity, private credit, real estate private equity, infrastructure, and venture capital firms in a variety of capacities, from ongoing outsourced public relations retainer relationships to projects such as brand messaging, announcing new fund formations, spinoffs, fund closings, new investments and exits, awards, and other firm news, as well as writing thought leadership articles for firm executives. In the last two years, BackBay has been named Best Private Equity PR Firm in The Drawdown Awards and Best Private Equity PR Firm in the Bloomberg/PE Wire European Awards. BackBay has also been a Top 10 Private Equity PR Firm in The Deal’s League Tables for the last 18 consecutive quarters.

About BackBay Communications

BackBay Communications is an award-winning public relations agency focused on the financial services sector including private markets, asset and wealth management, fintech, and impact investing. With offices in Boston and London, BackBay helps clients build their brands and drive new business. For more information, please visit www.BackBayCommunications.com.