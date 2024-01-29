NextGen i.i. Announces Strategic Reinsurance Agreement with AXA PPP healthcare Limited (AXA Health)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen International Insurance (NextGen i.i.), a trusted provider of International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) in Latin America and the Caribbean is pleased to announce a strategic reinsurance agreement with AXA PPP healthcare Limited (AXA Health), a global leader in health and life reinsurance.

Under this agreement, NextGen i.i. will introduce new IPMI products to the market, offering comprehensive coverage for individuals and their families, significantly enhancing the insurance solutions available in the market, and AXA Health will act as the reinsurer, providing reinsurance coverage to NextGen i.i.

Laurent Pochat-Cottilloux, CEO of AXA Life & Health Reinsurance Solutions said: “This agreement will enable AXA Health to combine our industry-leading capabilities and resources to provide reinsurance coverage to NextGen i.i., who is delivering innovative insurance solutions aiming to meet the evolving needs of customers in the Latin America and the Caribbean region.”

NextGen i.i. brings a dedicated model for customer service and a strong market expertise in the health insurance industry in the region. “We are honored to have AXA Health as our reinsurer,” said Ricardo Gonzalez-Padilla, CEO at NextGen i.i. “This partnership will allow us to expand our product offerings and provide our customers with even greater value and peace of mind.”

The reinsurance agreement between NextGen i.i. and AXA Health commenced in January of 2024. Both companies are committed to fostering a long-term relationship based on mutual trust and shared goals.

About AXA PPP healthcare Limited (AXA Health)

AXA PPP healthcare Limited (AXA Health) is part of the AXA Group, a leading global insurance company serving millions of customers worldwide. AXA Health offers a wide range of insurance products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals, businesses, and organizations. Visit https://www.axahealth.co.uk.

About NextGen International Insurance

NextGen i.i. is a trusted provider of insurance solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and services designed to protect individuals, families, and businesses. With a focus on customer satisfaction, NextGen i.i. strives to deliver exceptional service and value to its policyholders. Visit NextGen https://www.nextgen.me.

