National CineMedia Signs New Long Term Exclusive Agreement with Santikos Enterprises

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising platform in the U.S. that unites brands with young, diverse movie audiences, today announced a new five-year exclusive agreement with Santikos Theaters. Santikos operates 27 theater locations, and 379 screens across eight states. They are the 7th largest cinema operator in the U.S. and one of the largest affiliates on the NCM platform.

“As partners since 2016, NCM is thrilled to extend our relationship with Santikos Theaters. This renewed alliance is a testament to our shared vision on the future of cinema and our belief in the power of the big screen to deliver the most engaging entertainment and deliver meaningful incremental revenue. Their consistency and commitment to providing a quality experience for moviegoers is unmatched,” shared Jennifer Lupo, VP affiliate partnerships at NCM.

“Our collaboration has consistently brought unparalleled cinematic experiences to our audiences, and we are excited to continue this journey together,” shared Andrew Brooks, chief marketing officer at Santikos Theaters. “Driven by innovation and a deep dedication to delivering quality entertainment, this renewed partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing memorable moments at Santikos Theaters powered by the strength and expertise of NCM. We look forward to the exciting opportunities and outstanding content we will bring to our valued patrons in the years to come.”

About NCM

National CineMedia (NCM) is the largest cinema advertising platform in the US. With unparalleled reach and scale, NCM connects brands to sought-after young, diverse audiences through the power of movies and pop culture. A premium video, full-funnel marketing solution for advertisers, NCM enhances marketers' ability to measure and drive results. NCM’s Noovie® Show is presented exclusively in 42 leading national and regional theater circuits including the only three national chains, AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema platform consists of more than 18,400 screens in over 1,450 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the Top 50). National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com

About Santikos Enterprises

Santikos Enterprises is the holding company for Santikos Theaters and owns diverse investments in theaters and real estate. Santikos Enterprises operates 27 locations, and 379 screens across eight states. Mr. Santikos’s desire was for Santikos Enterprises to be gifted to the San Antonio Area Foundation to carry out his charitable giving wishes in concert with more than 500 funds already under management at the organization. Since 2015, Santikos Enterprises has donated more than 90 million dollars to the local San Antonio and surrounding communities.