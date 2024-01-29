Electromed, Inc. Announces Partnership to Expand SmartVest Access to Veterans, Federal Employees, and Native American Communities

NEW PRAGUE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electromed, Inc. (NYSE American: ELMD) today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Marathon Medical Corp., a medical supply distribution company and service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, which is designed for High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (“HFCWO”) therapy, a clinically proven therapy that helps clear the lungs of excess secretions, thereby reducing the risk of respiratory infections and hospitalizations for those suffering from a chronic lung condition.1 As a distribution partner, Marathon Medical focuses on providing medical products to Federal agencies including VA hospitals and clinics, Indian Health Service hospitals and clinics, and other Federal agencies.

“This partnership will improve the ordering process for all government facilities allowing easier access to our products, so veterans can breathe easier and live better,” said Jim Cunniff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed. “Early use of SmartVest therapy may reduce exacerbations, improve lung function, and improve quality of life for our US veterans, Federal employees, and Native American peoples.1,2 Helping people get back to living life to its fullest is something we are passionate about at Electromed.”

The SmartVest Clearway system uses HFCWO to deliver alternating pulses of air into a vest garment that rapidly compresses and releases the chest wall, resulting in an oscillation in airflow within the airways that acts to loosen, thin, and propel mucus toward the major airways where it can be expectorated. The SmartVest Clearway system is indicated for use in patients managing non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) and other chronic pulmonary conditions.

For more information, please visit www.smartvest.com.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

______________________________