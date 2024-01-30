Diode and Moonbeam Collaborate on DePIN Platform for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

ROSEBURG, Ore. & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diode, the innovation leader in Zero Trust Network Access software, and Moonbeam Network, a smart contract platform for building cross-chain connected applications, today announced a partnership to deploy a suite of blockchain-enabled secure communication solutions.

Diode’s approach uses DePIN, or “Decentralized Physical Infrastructure,” where blockchain protocols choreograph real-world infrastructure in an autonomous and decentralized manner. Providing a censorship-resistant alternative to traditional products like VPN, Slack, or Microsoft OneDrive, Diode’s massively scalable platform helps to bring about the original vision for Web3 created by Gavin Woods, the co-founder of Ethereum and founder of Polkadot. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently referenced Woods’ vision for Web3, where Ethereum is more than “Bitcoin plus smart contracts,” but becomes a foundation for a “public decentralized shared hard drive.”

“In 2023, we began looking for a partner to accelerate our roadmap for deploying high-performance, zero trust communication infrastructure into new regions. Moonbeam’s shared vision, world-scale distributed infrastructure, amazing team, and access to cross-chain projects make them a perfect partner. Our partnership with Moonbeam helps achieve our vision of empowering the next generation of secure Internet communications,” said Hans Rempel, CEO of Diode.

Appropriately, the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible parachain Moonbeam links the Ethereum and Polkadot ecosystems. As a truly decentralized network with a DAO governance structure, the Moonbeam project also maintains the ethos of Web3 at its core.

“Moonbeam is excited to partner with a technically sophisticated team like Diode. They understand deeply how vital it is for businesses and individuals to transition to ZTNA in order to own and protect their data. Diode’s platform is demonstrable proof that blockchain’s core principles of decentralization and data ownership pave the way for better, more secure user-centric solutions in the real world,” said Sicco Naets, Head of Ecosystem Development at the Moonbeam Foundation.

Diode’s innovative use of blockchain technology provides a solution that eliminates the single point of failure risk with the trust broker inherent in most other ZTNA and VPN approaches. This makes it possible to create highly secure SaaS applications, like the Diode App. By building on Moonbeam and blockchain technology, Diode raises the bar for secure communications.

About Moonbeam Network

Moonbeam is a smart contract platform for building cross-chain connected applications that can access users, assets, and services on any chain. By uniting functionality from Ethereum, Cosmos, Polkadot and more into a single platform, Moonbeam solves today’s fragmented user experience — unlocking true interoperability and paving the way for the next generation of applications. The Moonbeam platform uses integrated cross-chain messaging to allow developers to create smart contracts that access services across many remote blockchains. This approach, plus Moonbeam’s developer-friendly EVM platform, vast tool support, and modern Substrate architecture, creates the ideal development environment for building connected applications.

About Diode

Since its founding in 2021, Diode has pioneered highly scalable, secure communications anchored in blockchain smart contracts. Diode has become the innovation leader in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) technology, providing enterprises, organizations, and communities the ability to protect team members and sensitive assets with solutions that are more secure than VPN. The Diode Network is the only zero trust communication network that removes the single point of failure risk inherent with the ZTNA trust broker, effectively making secure communication accessible to every use case.

