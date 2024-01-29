Kestra Private Wealth Services Announces New Partnership Between Maven Bridge Capital and Evoke Wealth Management

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc., today announced the merger of Maven Bridge Capital and Evoke Wealth Management, which will operate as Evoke Wealth Management.

Both teams joined Kestra PWS in 2021 — Maven Bridge Capital, led by CEO Kristoffer Fu, in February, and Evoke Wealth Management, led by Managing Partners Howard Reizun, Athishay Gangadharan, and Craig Petrassi, in August. The teams were initially acquainted at the Kestra PWS Symposium during Kestra Financial’s annual Ascend Conference in 2022, and the following year Evoke Wealth Management proposed the partnership given both firms’ aligned goals of growth, fostering the next generation of talent, and value of client-centric service.

“Since going independent I’ve envisioned growing my business via a culturally aligned partnership. Through Kestra PWS’s community of like-minded firms I’m excited to have found that in Evoke Wealth Management,” said Fu. “Through this merger, I can elevate my client relationships by leveraging the enhanced value proposition that their expert team brings to the table. And in turn, I look forward to supporting the growth of the team by attracting, mentoring and helping the next generation of financial advisors.”

Evoke Wealth Management is located in Montclair, New Jersey, with clients across the country. This partnership marks the first geographic expansion for the firm, as Fu will remain located in Brea, California, serving his current client base while also supporting Evoke Wealth Management’s expanding client base on the West Coast.

“The genesis of Evoke Wealth Management was quality over quantity. We were originally drawn to Kestra PWS because of its selective nature and its circle of premier independent firms. Meeting Maven Bridge Capital through this relationship further justifies the decision we made years ago to join the platform, as the firm perfectly encapsulates our commitment to quality and mission of putting clients first,” said the Evoke Wealth Management team. “Kristoffer’s background in social media and business exit planning will be an incredible asset for the firm, while our team’s understanding behind the logistics of business growth will support Kristoffer’s goals of expansion.”

Together, the managing partners at Evoke Wealth Management bring over 80 years of industry experience with a proven track record of devising highly customized investment solutions and implementing complex financial planning strategies for their clients. Their clientele comprises high and ultra-high-net-worth families, physicians, biotech executives, endowments, and private foundations. Fu specializes in holistic financial planning with a focus on serving widowed women and family-owned small businesses further complementing Evoke Wealth Management’s dedication to full-service wealth management for their institutional and retail clients.

“Both teams’ journeys to independence with Kestra PWS were driven by a desire to create client-focused businesses without the limitations that wirehouses can pose, or the drawbacks of back-office administrative tasks that come naturally with owning a business,” said Kestra PWS CEO and Senior Managing Director Rob Bartenstein. “By joining forces, the expanded Evoke Wealth Management team can continue to follow their joint vision of comprehensive client service with the continued help of Kestra PWS’s full-service support.”

Evoke Wealth Management looks to continue adding like-minded teams to its firm with plans to expand to the Southeast in the coming years.

About Kestra Private Wealth Services

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Austin, TX and supporting independent financial professional teams across the nation. Founded by industry veterans, Kestra PWS empowers advisors to transition seamlessly from wirehouses and W-2 roles to independent businesses. The firm’s platform is composed of its independent RIA as a broker-dealer to provide financial professionals with an open-architecture platform and independence across both fee- and transaction-based business models. The firm’s comprehensive support covers every detail of transition, from office setup to compliance, freeing advisors to focus on serving clients and growing their wealth management businesses. Kestra PWS has helped more than 125 financial professionals and more than 50 single- and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full-service support model. For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers independent financial professionals – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. Kestra Financial offers advisors and firms personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals, ultimately enabling their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra IS, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra PWS; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers.