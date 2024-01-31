H2O.ai Announces Breakthrough in Reducing Cost of Inferencing with Snowflake Integration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the open source leader in Generative AI and machine learning, today announced a significant breakthrough in reducing the cost of inferencing through its integration with the Snowflake Data Cloud.

The company's latest innovations, H2O.ai eScorer and its Snowflake Integration, enable organizations to deploy machine learning models directly into Snowflake as a user-defined function (UDF). This allows for real-time and batch scoring and eliminates the need for data movement and additional processing steps, resulting in a 30x reduction in scoring elapsed time.

"With H2O.ai scoring optimized for Snowflake, we are reducing the cost of inferencing by 3000%," said Sri Ambati, CEO and co-founder of H2O.ai. "Enabling businesses to make accurate predictions in real-time reduce costs and simplify operations."

The traditional way of handling scoring involves extracting data from Snowflake into a batch job, scoring the data, and then uploading the data back into Snowflake, a process that typically requires additional resources and infrastructure.

H2O.ai eScorer eliminates the need for this traditional batch workflow by allowing organizations to score data directly within their managed Snowflake environment. This not only reduces the elapsed scoring time but also simplifies the workflow and increases security, as the data does not need to be extracted and reloaded.

"We are excited to work with H2O.ai to provide our customers with an efficient way to score data directly within Snowflake," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "This integration will help our customers improve their total cost of ownership and make more accurate predictions in real time."

H2O.ai eScorer is easy to use and deploy, and it supports a wide range of machine learning models. It also provides a cost-effective way to score data, as it uses Snowflake credits for scoring.

"We are committed to helping our customers achieve their business goals by providing them with the best possible tools and technologies," said Ambati. "With H2O.ai eScorer, we are confident that we can help organizations to improve their bottom line by reducing the cost of inferencing and improving efficiency."

H2O.ai is a leading provider of AI and machine learning platforms that enable organizations to make better decisions and improve their business outcomes. The company's products are used by over 20,000 organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 500.

This press release was generated by Enterprise h2oGPTe with editing by humans.

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai’s open source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPTe, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, PayPal, Chipotle, ADP, Workday, Progressive Insurance and AES. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.

H2O.ai has a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, and aims to bring together the world’s top data scientists with customers to co-create GenAI applications that are usable and valuable by everyone. Business users can now leverage the power of LLMs to enhance productivity with enterprise applications.