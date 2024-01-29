Peachtree Group Approaches $750 Million in CPACE Financing

In December, Peachtree Group achieved a significant milestone by securing $150 million in Commercial PACE (CPACE) financing, approaching $0.75 billion completed since its inception in 2019, including for the Thompson, Palm Springs, Calif. (rendering pictured). (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In December, Peachtree Group achieved a significant milestone by securing $150 million in Commercial PACE (CPACE) financing, approaching $0.75 billion completed since its inception in 2019. For the year, Peachtree Group completed 23 commercial property assessed clean energy financing transactions across the U.S. for a total of approximately $250 million in directly originated and balance-sheet funded CPACE financing.

Commercial real estate faces a tough 2024 as trillions of dollars in debt comes due and refinancing gets harder, compounded by banks tightened lending standards.

“In this challenging lending market, Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy financing has emerged as a crucial source of liquidity. This financing option is becoming increasingly essential as owners grapple with looming debt maturities and limited refinancing opportunities,” said Jared Schlosser, Peachtree Group’s senior vice president, origination and head of PACE.

CPACE has grown relatively quickly and, in just over a decade, has hit a cumulative $5.2 billion in U.S. commercial real estate financings, according to PACENation, confirming the growing market adoption and acceptance of this innovative financing tool.

“CPACE has been a game-changer by offering a unique advantage over other forms of financing with its long-term, fixed-rate financing that lowers the project's cost of capital,” Schlosser said.

Peachtree Group is one of the most active hotel commercial real estate lenders in the U.S., ranking as the eighth-largest U.S. hotel lender by the Mortgage Bankers Association in their most recent rankings. Of the CPACE transactions completed this year, roughly 50% were in hospitality.

“CPACE financing aligns with the financial, environmental and guest experience goals of hotels, making it a popular choice for owners looking to improve energy efficiency, reduce costs and enhance their sustainability initiatives,” Schlosser said.

Notable CPACE transactions completed this year include:

Hospitality

The Thompson, Palm Springs, Calif.

El Caminante, Dana Point, Calif.

The Marriott Tribute Hotel, St. Augustine, Fla.

Palihotel, San Francisco, Calif.

DoubleTree by Hilton Youngstown Downtown, Youngstown, Ohio

Non-Hospitality

950 3 rd Street, Washington, DC (Multifamily)

Street, Washington, DC (Multifamily) Reserve at Vinedo, Paso Robles, Calif. (Multifamily)

Old City Hall, Tacoma, Wash. (Mixed-Use)

“This innovative financing mechanism empowers property owners across all sectors to embark on energy-efficient upgrades, renewable energy installations, and water conservation initiatives, all while minimizing their financial burden,” Schlosser said.

About Peachtree Group

Peachtree Group is an investment firm driving growth with a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate assets and other ventures. The company has executed hundreds of investments since its inception, focusing on real estate acquisition, development and lending valued at almost $9.3 billion in total market capitalization. Today, Peachtree manages over $2.5 billion in equity, augmented by services designed to protect, support and grow its investments. For more information, visit www.peachtreegroup.com.