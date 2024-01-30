Algolia Named a BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algolia, the world's only end-to-end AI Search and Discovery platform, today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partner ensuring BigCommerce’s thousands of customers can easily leverage Algolia's API-first digital commerce search capabilities. BigCommerce customers can seamlessly access and integrate Algolia through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

FKA Brands, a company comprising several companies including HoMedics, House of Marley and Revamp Professional uses the BigCommerce platform for all of their 22 stores.

With BigCommerce supporting a composable architecture and Algolia’s API-based, AI Search platform, FKA Brands were able to seamlessly integrate Algolia with their BigCommerce ecommerce platform increasing their agility, scalability, cost efficiency and ability to customize shopping experiences for their consumers.

Ema Ode, Global Head of Ecommerce, FKA Brands, noted: “Once we went into full production with Algolia’s AI Search, we witnessed faster time to value than we ever anticipated. Coupled with BigCommerce’s ecommerce platform, we can now offer to our diverse customers a more intuitive online shopping experience allowing consumers to truly search as they think.”

Algolia’s technology is a breakthrough in search and discovery that promises to revolutionize the way individuals engage with content online or in apps. By delivering superior conversions and increased revenue at enterprise scale for huge production workloads, Algolia’s AI Search platform constantly learns and improves user results over time through advanced Large Language Models (LLM)—the same technology underpinning ChatGPT.

Piyush Patel, Chief Strategy Officer, Algolia added: “It is great to see FKA Brands taking advantage of the Algolia and BigCommerce partnership. Together BigCommerce and Algolia share a common vision of empowering online retailers like FKA Brands to scale their online businesses confidently and increase customer loyalty. Algolia’s advanced AI search platform, combined with BigCommerce's leading, Open, SaaS solution, enables online merchants to deliver rich, state-of-the-art shopping experiences across diverse devices and channels."

Russell Klein, Chief Commercial Officer for BigCommerce, commented: "This partnership with Algolia further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber solutions and service providers available in the industry. Algolia shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize their success. We look forward to working further together to mutually support merchants."

BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit https://www.algolia.com/search-solutions/bigcommerce/.

About Algolia

Algolia is the world's only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Algolia's proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia powers 1.75 trillion search requests a year or more than 30 billion a week enabling more than 17,000 customers in 150+ countries to build blazing-fast and relevant search and discovery experiences for their in-app users and/or online visitors using any web, mobile or voice device – by surfacing the desired content instantly and at scale. www.algolia.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

