Webcash Global Co., Ltd. and Miracom Inc. Sign MOU to Target Vietnamese Market

From left Webcash Vietnam CEO Wang Moon-Chan, Miracom Inc. CEO Kang Seok-Rip, and Webcash Global Co., Ltd. CEO Lee Sil-Kwon (Photo: Webcash Global Co., Ltd.)

From left Webcash Vietnam CEO Wang Moon-Chan, Miracom Inc. CEO Kang Seok-Rip, and Webcash Global Co., Ltd. CEO Lee Sil-Kwon (Photo: Webcash Global Co., Ltd.)

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webcash Global Co., Ltd. (CEO Lee Sil-Kwon) announced that it has signed a strategic business agreement with Miracom Inc. (CEO Kang Seok-Rip, hereinafter Miracom) and Webcash Vietnam (CEO Wang Moon-Chan) to target the Vietnamese market and find new customers.

On November 8th, key officials including CEO of Webcash Global Co., Ltd. Lee Sil-Kwon, CEO of Webcash Vietnam Wang Moon-Chan, and CEO of Miracom Inc. Kang Seok-Rip attended the signing ceremony held at Webcash Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City.

This agreement was to create direct and indirect synergy by establishing mutual cooperation system between the two companies to secure business competitiveness in the Vietnamese market. It will help Webcash Global and Miracom to expand customer contact points and service radius by utilizing their own services and online and offline channels.

The two companies also agreed to work together to enhance competitiveness, such as joint sales marketing to existing and potential customers, cooperation in service operation, and sharing infrastructure.

Earlier in July last year, Webcash Global acquired a Vietnamese ERP company and expanded its business area in the local market.

Through this agreement, Webcash Global expects to strengthen its network with Vietnamese private companies to explore new business opportunities and actively respond to securing stable supply chains.

Currently, Webcash Global Co., Ltd. is introducing local customized services that incorporate successful cases of B2B Fintech services into overseas markets. In particular, starting with WABOOKS, an expense management service aimed at Southeast Asia in 2022, it is providing B2B Fintech services that assist corporate cash management such as billing service specialized for large amount of transactions WeBill365 and integrated Vietnamese bank account service WeMBA.

WABOOKS is a service that simplifies the expense management of overseas corporations. Receipt processing and storing, Collecting e-Invoices from Vietnam GDT (General Department of Taxation), Cash book and Cash advances management, Inquiry on transaction details and balances of major Vietnamese bank accounts, and Account transfers are possible all in one place in WABOOKS. Due to these convenient features, it is attracting Korean companies actively doing business in Vietnam, as well as local Vietnamese companies. In addition, it has received great reviews from various industries as it allows users to sign up for plans appropriate to the size and field of each company.

"We are happy to collaborate with Webcash Global, which is leading high satisfaction with excellent services to target the Vietnamese market," said Kang Seok-Rip, CEO of Miracom, "We will expand business opportunities through organic collaboration that can maximize synergy between the two companies in the future."

"This agreement will serve as an opportunity to increase business competitiveness in the Vietnamese market by combining the strengths of the two," said Lee Sil-Kwon, CEO of Webcash Global, "We will strive to build a shared growth engine for both companies through close mutual cooperation."

Miracom Inc. is a company that provides specialized smart factory solutions such as production management systems (MES), warehouse management systems (WMS), facility automation, product automation systems, and IT infrastructure construction.