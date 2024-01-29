Lockton Joins The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety Board of Directors

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) is pleased to announce that Lockton has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

Lockton is the world's largest independently held insurance broker helping clients strengthen their businesses through risk management, insurance, employee benefits consulting and retirement services solutions.

“The Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome Lockton Board representative Jay Gnadt, Senior Vice President, to NETS,” said Susan Hipp, NETS Executive Director. “Lockton’s unique insights and expertise as a global insurance leader will complement the existing Board member make-up of insurance companies and other sector leaders in oil & gas, utility, pharmaceutical, fleet management and OEM. Lockton promotes a strong road safety culture with its clients and will help to shape NETS’ mission of advancing road safety for all drivers.”

Jenn Guerrini, Vice President, Executive Auto Specialist, Risk Engineering Services, Chubb, and NETS Board Chairperson, states, “Lockton has been an active member of NETS with a shared commitment to encouraging employers to see road safety as more than an internal corporate goal and to embrace it as a hallmark of their corporate social responsibility initiatives. Collectively, the NETS Board of Directors could not be more pleased, and we look forward to collaborating with Lockton as we work to reduce risk and save lives.”

Jay, who joined Lockton in 2008, leads Lockton’s Transportation Center of Expertise and has advised many organizations on road safety initiatives and other risk improvement projects. “Lockton has benefitted significantly from NETS resources and sharing knowledge with fellow NETS members,” Jay stated. “We look forward to the opportunity this role provides to increase Lockton’s participation in NETS’ impactful leadership of road safety and to the inherent value it will add for our clients’ fleet safety programs.”

NETS’ Board of Directors members are comprised of public and private sector leaders with a commitment to road safety. They are senior level leaders who promote NETS’ mission and represent businesses and organizations that have created a proactive safety culture by promoting traffic safety policies and awareness activities in their workplaces.

About NETS

NETS is a 501(c)(3) employer-led organization public/private partnership. NETS’ mission is to reduce road-related collisions, injuries, deaths and costs. Established in 1989, NETS’ programs and services are dedicated to improving the safety of employees, their families, and members of the communities where they live and work by preventing traffic crashes that occur on and off the job. NETS is committed to outreach—providing road safety materials electronically and free of charge. Board member companies include Acertus, Chubb NA, Consolidated Edison, Hess Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, State Farm, Toyota NA, UPS, and USIC. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) serve as federal liaisons to the board of directors. More information on NETS membership and fleet safety resources can be found at www.trafficsafety.org.