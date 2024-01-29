MLB Agrees to International Partnership With JTB Corp., Japan’s Largest Travel Agency

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JTB today announced a new multi-year international partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB). As part of the new multi-national business arrangement, JTB is an official sponsor of MLB’s WORLD TOUR and will offer exclusive international hospitality packages for the season-opening Seoul Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The two-game series at Seoul’s Gocheok SkyDome on March 20th-21st marks the regular season Dodgers debuts of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

As an Official Partner of the Major League Baseball WORLD TOUR, JTB will also be offering access for fans worldwide – outside the United States – to select VIP ticket and hospitality packages to WORLD TOUR events including the Seoul Series and London Series. Furthermore, JTB has the ability to provide tickets to MLB regular season games to fans based in Asia as part of hospitality packages that also include travel to and accommodations in the U.S.

“Last year we experienced a dramatic rise in demand for travel and events around the world as we finally moved beyond most challenges caused by the pandemic and now we clearly see that the market needs for real and exciting experiences are very strong,” said Eijiro Yamakita, JTB President & CEO. “In this situation, we are deeply impressed by MLB’s commitment to bringing the wonderful experience of baseball games to people around the world, as it resonates with our brand slogan: ‘Perfect moments, always.’ We are ready to create opportunities for people to enjoy baseball with our solid global network, knowledge and hospitality.”

“With MLB’s growing international popularity over the last decade, we have continually focused on developing and growing the game abroad,” said Noah Garden, Deputy Commissioner, Business & Media, Major League Baseball. “As we embark on an increasingly ambitious schedule of global events, we need key business partners who can match our ambitions and work closely with us to keep growing Baseball fandom around the globe. We believe JTB can provide that vital support and we look forward to working closely together on the WORLD TOUR.”

JTB, a Tokyo-based international operation, opened its New York office 60 years ago and has handled a large number of overseas trips along with the liberalization of overseas travel in Japan, having steadfastly maintained its position as a leading travel agency in Asia. In recent years, JTB has helped thousands of Japanese baseball fans visit the U.S. and Canada to see Japanese players star in MLB, while establishing strong relationships with many Clubs across Major League Baseball.

About JTB

JTB has 159 offices in 35 countries/regions and handles international travel not only from Japan but also from various countries and regions around the world. In recent years, JTB has focused in developing its sports hospitality business, providing attentive services to a variety of clients, especially corporate clients, by leveraging its strength in Japanese hospitality and strong collaborations in its network of overseas offices. Through this partnership with MLB, JTB will make an all-out effort across the group to make travel packages to Major League Baseball games an invaluable experience for customers.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.