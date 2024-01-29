Dixon Technologies Selects Blue Yonder To Optimize Its Material and Capacity Planning

NEW DELHI & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, a leader in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in India, has selected Blue Yonder to digitally transform its supply planning capabilities. The electronics manufacturer will implement the Blue Yonder Supply Planning solution to improve complex material and capacity planning. Dixon Technologies has selected the EY organization to help implement this innovative solution aimed at tackling complex challenges while fostering innovation and streamlining business process. The EY organization has deep knowledge in supply chain planning transformation programs leveraging Blue Yonder’s solutions.

Dixon Technologies, one of the leading manufacturers in the consumer electronics sector, delivers design-centric solutions spanning consumer durables, home appliances, lighting, mobile phones, and security devices to a diverse global clientele. The company also excels in repairing and refurbishing a broad spectrum of products, including set-top boxes, mobile phones, and LED TV panels. Renowned for its commitment to quality, Dixon Technologies serves leading global and domestic brands. With a revenue of approximately $1.5 billion USD, the company operates from 21 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India and houses three cutting-edge R&D centers in India and China. Dixon, grappling with substantial challenges arising from manual planning processes, has turned to Blue Yonder for a transformative solution, seeking to overcome these obstacles through advanced technology.

Once implemented, Blue Yonder’s solution, supported by the EY organization, will allow Dixon Technologies to:

Scale its operations to match growth in its contract manufacturing business.

Increase the efficiency and accuracy of supply chain planning, accelerate response speed to changes in demand and supply, and improve inventory turns.

Improve efficiency in material and capacity allocation to increase EBIDTA and scale profitably.

“Our business has grown over the past few years, so we needed an advance supply chain optimization solution that could meet future growth. The Blue Yonder Supply Planning solution is trusted by many global, electronics manufacturers so we knew it was the right solution for us. We are looking forward to a successful implementation project with Blue Yonder and their collaborator the EY organization, allowing us to improve our planning capabilities to further strengthen our ‘Customer First’ mission,” said Amit Pradhan, CIO, Dixon Technologies.

The Blue Yonder Supply Planning solution will provide Dixon Technologies with a holistic and connected view of its supply chain planning processes. In addition, Dixon Technologies will be able to balance global objectives for demand satisfaction, collaborate on planning scenarios in situations of material shortage, and use prescriptive recommendations to make accurate and faster decisions throughout the manufacturing and distribution network. This enables its supply chain operations to minimize stock-outs, maximize inventory turns, increase margins and improve the customer experience.

Sharing his views, Sapan Joshi, partner, EY India, said, “As strategic implementation collaborator, our ambition is unwavering — to help resolve complexity, foster innovation, and elevate planning capabilities. We are committed in providing services that address the most pressing issues in the technology landscape and this collaboration is a testament to our vision, values, and capabilities.”

“We are proud to have been selected by Dixon Technologies to lead their supply planning transformation as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, which puts a focus on manufacturing in India. Dixon Technologies has seen significant growth year-over-year so they needed a solution that could help them plan for their supply needs even in the face of disruptions and challenges. One of their values is to offer innovative products and services that meet customer expectation, and by implementing our Blue Yonder Supply Planning solution, they will do just that and more,” said Guru Ananthanarayanan, India country head, Blue Yonder.

