Cushman & Wakefield Elevates Sustainability Solutions with Measurabl

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a global leader in real estate services, today announced an innovative and strategic collaboration with Measurabl, a leading provider of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance data solutions.

“The challenge with ESG initiatives is in how you measure success. This technology, along with our in-house sustainability and property expertise, enables our clients to access data-driven insights that can inform on areas of strength, and areas that need improvement. With Measurabl in place and supported by the Cushman & Wakefield Sustainability team – our clients will have powerful benchmarking data within one integrated platform,” said Marla Maloney, President of Americas Services.

This collaboration empowers Cushman & Wakefield's clients to access comprehensive ESG data seamlessly, providing a centralized platform to elevate their environmental efforts. This strategic combination of Measurabl's best-in-class ESG platform with Cushman & Wakefield's industry expertise, breadth of knowledge and understanding of ESG programs and requirements is an industry leading service offering.

The key functionality of Cushman & Wakefield and Measurabl offering includes:

Building Trend Analysis: Analyze trends in building performance to identify opportunities for optimization.

Target Setting: Establish and monitor environmental goals for improved sustainability.

Sustainable Building Management: Implement sustainable building practices and monitor performance.

Seamless ESG Disclosure: Simplify the process of ESG reporting to stakeholders through streamlined disclosure.

Document Repository: Centralized storage for essential sustainability documents.

Exposure to Local Ordinances: Stay compliant with local regulations and ordinances related to sustainability.

Building Certifications: Facilitate the pursuit and management of sustainable building certifications.

Through Cushman & Wakefield’s partnership with Measurabl, the Sustainability team can help streamline data collections, deliver meaningful insights, and optimize sustainability efforts for clients, including:

Streamlining of ESG Data Collection: Automate ESG data collection from various sources for informed decision-making.

Benchmarking: Compare building and portfolio-level ESG performance against industry peers for improvement opportunities.

Monitoring ESG Performance: Track key metrics, identify trends, monitor progress, and continuously improve sustainability efforts.

Reporting: Communicate ESG performance transparently with robust built-in reporting capabilities to meet disclosure demands.

“Managing ESG without technology is not sustainable,” said Maureen Waters, Chief Growth Officer at Measurabl. “Working together with Cushman & Wakefield, we can help clients advance their sustainability efforts, driving positive change in the commercial real estate industry.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2022, the firm reported revenue of $10.1 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.