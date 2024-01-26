MyCase and Clearbrief Launch Dynamic A.I. Integration, Transforming Workflows For Legal Professionals

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyCase, a leading legal practice management software for the modern law firm, has announced a new integration with Clearbrief.ai, the award-winning AI-assisted legal writing software. This integration between Clearbrief and MyCase will provide legal professionals with AI-powered tools to help lawyers find and view supporting factual evidence while writing in Word, allowing them to automate tasks such as cite checking and to identify factual weaknesses in opposing counsel's briefs.

“We are excited to partner with Clearbrief to continue delivering outstanding outcomes for our customers,'' said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of MyCase. “MyCase is dedicated to providing its customers with the best innovative legal tech solutions needed to elevate their business. This integration with Clearbrief will provide another innovative way for customers to optimize legal writing and discovery analysis.”

Clearbrief paired with MyCase will provide users with the tools to prepare winning arguments faster, improve communication with judges, and result in a stronger reputation with both clients and courts. The integration produces an efficient and accurate review of legal documents, reducing time, cost, and lowering the possibility of human error as attorneys save hours on non-billable time. These capabilities enhance the filing process and enable judges access to a flawless experience with briefs matched with supporting evidence. Attorneys and paralegals use Clearbrief’s SOC2, Type 2 certified Add-In in Microsoft Word to:

Select any text in a draft to view AI suggestions for evidence to prove it across all uploaded discovery

Generate an Instant Hyperlinked Timeline based on uploaded sources

Transform a Timeline into a Verified Facts Section with citations

Generate a Table of Authorities and Exhibits with a click

Check both legal and factual citations for accuracy with the source displayed automatically inside Word

Securely Hyperlink demand letters, briefs, and motions for filing and sharing with clients and the court.

Clearbrief, on average, saves about 7 hours of tedious, often non-billable time lawyers spend per pleading reviewing citations, finding records to back up their arguments, and making formatting edits before filing.

“We are thrilled to make Clearbrief’s AI technology even more accessible to our customers who rely on MyCase to store all the key information in their cases. AI is only useful to lawyers if it a) meets the strictest security requirements, and b) integrates with the platforms where lawyers spend the majority of their working hours,” said Jacqueline Schafer, Clearbrief’s Founder and CEO. “This integration makes it simple for MyCase users to go from a blank Word document to a motion or demand letter complete with hyperlinked citations, giving the court visibility into the evidence behind their writing.”

The announcement of the powerful integration between MyCase and Clearbrief comes on the heels of MyCase’s news announcing the launch of MyCase IQ, AI features embedded directly within the platform.

For more information about MyCase and Clearbrief, please visit: mycase.com.

About MyCase

MyCase, an AffiniPay company, is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and Robust Reporting. It includes market-leading features such as integrated Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. In 2022, MyCase was acquired by AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay, the market-leading payments platform. The AffiniPay family of brands includes MyCase, Soluno, CASEpeer, Docketwise, LawPay, and Woodpecker. Learn more at www.mycase.com.

About Clearbrief

Founded by law industry veteran and seasoned litigator Jacqueline Schafer, Clearbrief (Litigation Product of the Year 2023, Legalweek) is an award-winning SaaS AI legal writing platform used by hundreds of firms and a growing number of courts and government agencies. Clearbrief’s patented AI technology empowers users to seamlessly prepare, research and format legal documents directly within Microsoft Word, giving legal teams a competitive edge in case preparation, negotiations, and the courtroom. Clearbrief.ai is backed by legaltech investors including Reign Ventures, Court Lorenzini, DocuSign’s founding CEO, Jack Newton, Clio Co-founder and CEO; Amy Weaver, Salesforce’s President, CFO, and former Chief Legal Officer; Mark Britton, Avvo Founder, and Bryan Garner, Author of Black’s Law Dictionary, among others. Clearbrief has previously announced integrations with iManage, Relativity, Clio, and Fastcase/vLex.