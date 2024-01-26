Jones Street Investment Partners Expands Footprint in Virginia with Acquisition of Multifamily Community in Richmond

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jones Street Investment Partners (“Jones Street”), a private equity real estate firm focused on multifamily assets located throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S., today announced its expansion in Virginia with the acquisition of Summit at Bon Air, a 296-unit multifamily community located at 1701 Irondale Road in the Richmond suburb of Bon Air, from Capital Square, one of the nation’s leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities.

Summit at Bon Air features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 37 two-story buildings spanning a total of approximately 28 acres, as well as 550 parking spaces. The garden-style community is ideally situated within walking distance of numerous retail and restaurant options, including Chesterfield Towne Center Shopping Mall and Huguenot Village Shopping Center, and is located just off Route 60, providing an easy 22-minute drive to downtown Richmond, one of the fastest growing job markets in Virginia, according to InsideNOVA. Summit at Bon Air boasts luxury amenities including a resident lounge, business center, dog park, newly upgraded fitness center, swimming pool with a sun deck, and a playground.

“We are excited to add another ideally located Richmond-area asset to our portfolio with the acquisition of Summit at Bon Air,” said Matt Frazier, founder and COE of Jones Street. “Coming on the heels of our recent entry into the Richmond market with the purchase of Courthouse Green Townhomes, Summit at Bon Air exhibits the same strong criteria we look for when evaluating investment opportunities, including a growing population, a strong job market, top schools, and family-friendly activities and amenities. We look forward to leveraging our operational expertise to provide a best-in-class living experience to the community and create value for our investors.”

The majority of the Property’s units have recently undergone numerous renovations to provide units with premium finishes including new cabinets, a backsplash, high-end laminate countertops, and a tech package. Jones Street plans to upgrade the remaining 77 units to provide an enhanced living experience. Improvements have also been made to the property’s amenities, including renovations to the parking lot, fencing, grilling stations, landscape enhancements, and signage.

Summit at Bon Air Chesterfield County, which has experienced strong population growth over the last decade at an average of 9.8% as Fortune 500 companies have expanded their local presence, including LEGO, CoStar, Capital One, Altria, CarMax, and Dominion Energy. Bon Air has an A+ rating from Niche.com as well as an A rating in the “Good for Families” category.

Jones Street Investment Partners is a privately held real estate investment management firm focused on multifamily investments located in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Formed in 2014, the Boston-based firm is an opportunistic and disciplined value-based investor focused primarily on the management of long-term, cash-flowing investment strategies and drawing on the capabilities of affiliate Jones Street Residential for asset and property management. Aligning an institutional-quality investment and operational approach with the economic and strategic interests of its investors, Jones Street is a trusted source of investment opportunities for its capital partners. Jones Street’s portfolio consists of more than 6,000 apartment units with approximately $1.8 billion of current assets under management and $550 million of equity invested. For additional information about Jones Street Investment Partners, please visit the firm’s website at: www.jonesstreet.com.

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $590 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.8 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square’s related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense’s list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their “Best Places to Work in Virginia” report in 2019 and their “Fantastic 50” reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region’s “Top Work Places.” To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.