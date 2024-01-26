KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to Texas Transportation Commission State of Texas Highway Improvement General Refunding Bonds, Series 2024; Affirms Related State G.O. Ratings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the Texas Transportation Commission State of Texas Highway Improvement General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2024 and affirms the AAA rating for parity bonds. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA for State of Texas General Obligation Bonds and Texas Transportation Commission State of Texas General Obligation Mobility Fund Bonds. The Outlook for each obligation is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

The State’s broad and diverse economy is among the fastest growing in the Nation.

Conservative budget procedures and financial management practices support consistently strong reserve levels and operating flexibility.

The debt burden is low in terms of direct debt per capita and debt expense as a percentage of expenditures.

Credit Challenges

Increasing fiscal pressure to fund the necessary infrastructure to keep up with economic and population growth, specifically in the areas of transportation and education.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Not applicable at AAA rating level.

For Downgrade

Sustained trend of structural imbalance in the State’s general operating funds and significant deterioration in the level of the Economic Stabilization Fund.

