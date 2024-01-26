AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Accelerant Re Ltd.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Accelerant Re Ltd. (Accelerant Re Bermuda) (Bermuda). The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accelerant Holdings (Accelerant), a non-operating holding company in the Accelerant group. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) was stable.

The withdrawal of the ratings is due to Accelerant having made a strategic decision not to have Accelerant Re Bermuda commence operations following the establishment by Accelerant of a licensed affiliate in Cayman.

AM Best’s procedure is for a final rating opinion to be produced in conjunction with a rating withdrawal. However, a final rating opinion could not be produced for Accelerant Re Bermuda due to its cancelled insurance registration and the absence of insurance liabilities.

