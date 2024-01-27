ProMedica Joins Medical Mutual’s Provider Networks

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medical Mutual is pleased to announce that all ProMedica primary care providers, specialists, hospitals and outpatient care clinics, already part of many Medical Mutual commercial group networks, are now part of our Medicare Advantage and Individual ACA provider networks. The inclusion of ProMedica adds access to approximately 1,500 providers in 55 specialties to Medical Mutual members in Northwest Ohio.

“ We are thrilled to offer our Medicare Advantage and Individual ACA members access to ProMedica providers,” says Barb Havens, Medical Mutual Vice President, Provider Network Management. “ ProMedica offers local healthcare with clinical excellence and high standards of care. They are committed to helping our current and future members in Northwest Ohio reach their highest potential for health at every stage of life — something we also strive for. We now have all major health systems in the northwest part of the state in our provider networks.”

ProMedica’s health system encompasses 11 hospitals, 5 urgent care centers and 220 physician offices. To find a ProMedica provider that is part of a Medical Mutual network, visit medmutual.com/findaprovider.

