Frontier Launches Network-as-a-Service for Business Customers

Today, Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR), announced it is introducing Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), a new model for delivering scalable wired and wireless networks via the cloud, to its business customers. Frontier is the first service provider in North America to team up with Nile, the leader in next-generation enterprise networks, to offer its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, automated NaaS platform. Why It Matters: Frontier, the largest pure-play fiber provider in the country, is expanding its offerings for its business customers. With Nile, Frontier is enabling businesses to take full advantage of secure, reliable connectivity, while spending less time and resources operating their networks.





Frontier, the largest pure-play fiber provider in the country, is expanding its offerings for its business customers. With Nile, Frontier is enabling businesses to take full advantage of secure, reliable connectivity, while spending less time and resources operating their networks. Get Stoked: “We want our business customers to focus on what they do best – driving business success – and leave their connectivity to us. That’s why we teamed with Nile to offer our customers a hands-off approach to running their networks,” said Ettienne Brandt, Frontier's Executive Vice President of Business. “Together, we are providing businesses easy-to-manage, high-performing and secure connectivity.”

Frontier delivers high-speed, reliable fiber connectivity to businesses, including healthcare providers, universities and state and local governments, in 25 states.

Now, Frontier is expanding its offerings for its business customers. With Nile, Frontier is providing a cloud-based solution that is smart, improves security and simplifies network management. The Nile NaaS platform has built-in security features and uses AI to make automatic upgrades and proactively detect and resolve service issues, ensuring better network performance.

This new offering saves Frontier’s business customers time, money and resources by reducing the operational burden of managing their networks. Additionally, it provides Frontier’s customers with the flexibility to add or subtract services like switches, firewalls and wireless access points, which are all included in a monthly subscription with zero upfront cost.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Frontier to deliver the next stage in the evolution of the enterprise network,” said Pankaj Patel, Nile’s CEO and co-founder. “The Nile Access Service is ideal for service providers like Frontier, as it provides a complete wired and wireless Local Area Network (LAN) offering that enables them to deepen their partnerships with their enterprise customers but doesn’t add to their operational burden. It also eliminates the need for network lifecycle management for Frontier and its customers, enabling everyone involved to focus on mission-critical applications and services the enterprise network was built to support.”

About Frontier

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

About Nile

Nile is disrupting the enterprise network market by modernizing IT operations with a new service-centric, AI networking architecture built from the ground up to be delivered entirely as a service. Designed to deliver a high-performance experience that’s more reliable and secure, Nile enables organizations to recover critical IT resources while users gain superior connectivity. Nile is not just delivering a network as a service, but a network that is truly at your service. For more information, visit nilesecure.com.