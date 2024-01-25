The Container Store Selects American Heart Association as National Nonprofit Partner for 2024

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Container Store Group, Inc. (the “Company”) has selected the American Heart Association (the “Association”), the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, as its national nonprofit partner. The Company joins the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why™ cause marketing campaign which inspires consumers to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives.

“For the first time, we have selected a national nonprofit partner that engages both our customers and employees in meaningful ways year-round,” said The Container Store’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources, John Marazio. “We identified the American Heart Association as a partner with a cause that aligns with our brand purpose of transforming lives through the power of organization and the positive impact it has on a person’s wellbeing. We have long been an advocate and supporter of brain health. Recognizing the connection between brain health and heart health, we are proud to support the American Heart Association’s efforts of fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke by investing in research and educating people about prevention and treatment.”

Throughout the month of February and March, customers of The Container Store’s 100 store locations will have the opportunity to make a donation at checkout to fuel the mission of the American Heart Association during American Heart Month. The Container Store’s additional efforts throughout 2024 will include:

Seasonal donation campaigns

Product co-venture where a portion of proceeds will benefit Life is Why

Uniting employees across the country to participate in Heart Walk Teams

Internal events to raise awareness about the importance of heart health

“Life is Why campaigns make such a big impact on the mission of the American Heart Association,” said Susan Wetzel, American Heart Association Dallas board member and 2024 Go Red for Women co-chair.

“With the work of American Heart Association and the support of The Container Store through their Life is Why campaign, we can continue to give families more memories with their loved ones,” said Stacy Nahas, American Heart Association Dallas board member and 2024 Go Red for Women co-chair.

Donations through the Life is Why campaign – no matter the amount – allow the Association to implement initiatives such as:

Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients.

Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually.

Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations, services offered and real-life inspiration.

Follow The Container Store on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for a century. During 2024 - our Centennial year - we celebrate our rich 100-year history and accomplishments. As we forge ahead into our second century of bold discovery and impact our vision is to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.