$6.5 Billion b1BANK Partners with KlariVis for its Enterprise Data and Analytics Solution

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KlariVis, the preferred data analytics partner for community banks nationwide, today announced its partnership with b1BANK.

b1BANK, a thriving community bank headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., was founded in 2006 to support local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Thanks to a strong commitment to relationship-based banking and cutting-edge technology, the publicly-traded bank now serves communities across Louisiana and Texas and manages $6.5 billion in assets under its holding company Business First Bancshares, Inc.

“In an ever-changing financial environment, you need a partner that will enhance your ability to better serve clients and drive shareholder returns,” said Gregory Robertson, EVP, Chief Financial Officer of b1BANK. “KlariVis has enhanced clarity in our data and the speed in which we meaningfully communicate information to our frontline employees, ultimately supporting our long-term growth and improving management's ability to deliver thoughtful, disciplined decision-making.”

A core agnostic enterprise dashboard and analytics platform built for bankers, by bankers, KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into intuitive, interactive dashboards and pre-built reports. With financial institutions increasingly seeking to enhance their data strategies in today’s digital environment, KlariVis has become the leading choice for innovative banks looking to quickly interpret and act upon their valuable data.

“KlariVis is proud to be the data partner of choice for forward-thinking and innovative community banks like b1BANK,” said Kim Snyder, CEO and founder of KlariVis. “We eagerly anticipate transforming b1BANK’s data into actionable insights, revolutionizing their enterprise and empowering them to set new standards for customer-centric banking.”

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis enables banks of any size to accelerate growth by leveraging the data that is locked in its siloed banking systems. Developed on a modern technology stack, KlariVis lets banks see data in a way that empowers their teams and customers to live and work better. With the time saved on analysis, banks can put their new insights to work towards building a better bank. For more information, visit www.KlariVis.com.