HES Launches Innovative Employee Wellness Challenge, Colorful Choices

Health Enhancement Systems (HES), industry-leading wellness challenges company, introduces Colorful Choices. Groundbreaking in its simplicity and effectiveness, this healthy eating program improves vitality and well-being by shifting eating patterns toward colorful, nutrient-dense vegetables and fruits.

Colorful Choices is not just a wellness challenge; it's a lifestyle change tailored to employee’s needs, whether at the workplace or working from home. Designed as mobile-first, the program makes learning about healthy eating and tracking progress rewarding and fun.

Social tools drive engagement, behavior change

Colorful Choices fosters camaraderie and team spirit through innovative social features. Participants can connect with colleagues through the "Friends" feature, creating a sense of accountability and shared commitment to healthier choices.

The "Teams" component allows participants to form groups to strengthen workplace relationships and promote healthy competition. Whether employees are in the same office or working remotely, Teams provides a platform for shared goals and mutual encouragement.

The "Wellness Wall" serves as a virtual community hub where participants can share their obstacles and achievements. This interactive tool not only celebrates individual successes but also creates a positive and supportive environment for the entire workforce.

The program can be seamlessly integrated into employee wellness programs and existing health portals, or as a branded stand-alone challenge for health plan members and community groups, building a culture of health and vitality among participants.

Colorful Choices reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of well-being in workplaces and membership organizations. When employees and members make healthy choices, everyone benefits — personally and professionally. We are excited to see the positive impact it will have on organizations and their teams. Dean Witherspoon, HES CEO.

Watch the 1-minute preview video to see how Colorful Choices inspires participants to shift eating patterns toward vivid vegetables and fabulous fruit.

30-Minute Group Demo

Join Danielle Meeder, Colorful Choices program director, and Rachel LaBerge, HES team leader for a 30-minute group demo on Tuesday, January 30 at noon ET.

As a bonus, all group demo registrants are invited to experience the challenge firsthand with a 1-week trial following the session. It’s a chance to explore how Colorful Choices can elevate your workplace wellness program. Register today: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EHMo_cwmQ4S0SOTJf8MAjQ#/registration

Special Report Reinforces Colorful Choices Benefits

Produce First: A Compelling Case for Simplicity details the scientific foundation for shifting eating patterns toward vegetables and fruits and gives wellness managers insight on how to do it.

