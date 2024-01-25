Deliveright Caps Record Year for Revenue and New Shippers, Expands Delivery Lanes to Cover 50 States and Canada

LEXINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deliveright, the company behind leading AI-powered logistics and delivery platform Grasshopper, marked the end of 2023 with a 147% increase in customer accounts, including an agreement with a multi-billion dollar transportation and delivery service provider—the largest account signed by the company to date. Deliveright also increased delivery lanes to cover all 50 states, giving the company’s customers the added benefit of true first-to-last-mile white glove delivery nationwide.

Deliveright expanded its network in 2023 with delivery hubs in new markets including Alaska, Hawaii, Minnesota, North Dakota, Puerto Rico, South Dakota, and Vermont, in addition to new hubs that will provide faster service to cities like Austin, El Paso, Las Vegas, Lincoln, Louisville, and Omaha. As of January 2024, the company covers over 91% of all zip codes in the country. The increase in coverage areas and the number of hubs has allowed Deliveright to expand its roster of service offerings such as less-than-truckload (LTL) delivery which improves efficiency without compromising on white-glove delivery standards such as room of choice and assembly upon delivery.

Additional highlights from 2023 include:

Full truckload (FTL) service increased by 10 states, now reaching all 50 states

Over 3,000 five-star reviews for Grasshopper’s technology

Transit times have decreased by 15% on average (50% in some shipping lanes)

Deliveright and Grasshopper’s high level of customer satisfaction is supported by the thousands of customer reviews detailing positive delivery experiences. Deliveright recently released research exploring the connection between delivery experience and overall customer satisfaction. The study analyzed some of the largest furniture retailers’ customer reviews and found that 20% of reviews overall mention negative delivery experiences. Retailers with the lowest quality delivery reviews also had the lowest overall consumer ratings. This highlights the importance delivery plays in overall customer satisfaction and sentiment towards a brand.

“Our customers’ reputations depend on a delightful shopping experience—and it doesn’t end after checkout. Every step of the delivery process must be seamless, transparent, and considerate of the consumers’ needs, and we are proud to provide the technology that makes that possible anywhere in the country,” said Doug Ladden, co-founder and CEO at Deliveright. “With increased online sales of big and bulky products, shipments across the supply chain will need to be more reliable and efficient than ever.”

Deliveright is attending the Las Vegas Winter Market January 28 - February 1, 2024.

To learn more about Deliveright and Grasshopper, visit www.deliveright.com and www.grasshopperlabs.io.

About Deliveright

Deliveright connects domestic retailers to a network of local delivery companies in all 50 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico through its proprietary Grasshopper technology, the industry’s most robust AI-powered logistics platform. Grasshopper automates manual supply chain processes and complicated logistics from the first to the final mile. With a specialty in white-glove delivery of big and bulky goods, Deliveright’s Grasshopper technology enables real-time data and delivery tracking from the point of origin to the final destination for both shippers and consumers. Grasshopper combines order management (OMS), warehouse management (WMS), and transportation management services (TMS), to support the delivery-first era of commerce. Since 2018, Deliveright, headquartered in NC, has licensed its technology to delivery and freight companies across North America and Canada. To learn more about Deliveright and Grasshopper, visit www.deliveright.com and www.grasshopperlabs.io.