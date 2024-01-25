Starco Brands Announces New Limited-Edition Strawberry Whipshots® & Exciting Partnership with Museum of Ice Cream

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) today announced that Whipshots®, the groundbreaking vodka-infused whipped cream co-founded by Cardi B, has launched a new limited-edition Strawberry flavor just in time for Valentine’s Day. The brand’s most highly requested flavor to-date, Strawberry Whipshots, follows in the successful footsteps of limited releases Peppermint, Pumpkin Spice, and Lime, and is now available online and at select retail locations nationwide. This new flavor also kicks off an exciting partnership with Museum of Ice Cream, the global lifestyle brand recognized around the world for uniting and inspiring through imagination and connection with unlimited play and unlimited ice cream, who will serve Whipshots as a boozy ice cream and milkshake topper in their three US locations beginning February 9th.

Best enjoyed on top of cocktails, desserts, or anywhere else you’d like to sweeten, Strawberry Whipshots is shaking up the spirits industry this Valentine’s Day as the brand’s fourth limited-edition release since its launch in December 2021. Whether celebrating with the girls or spending the night with someone special, the latest vodka-infused innovation is equal parts fruity, boozy and fun with all the necessary ingredients to get hearts racing this holiday. The accompanying digital photo campaign featuring brand co-founder and global icon, Cardi B, showcases Whipshots as an iconic addition to shakes, smoothies and more against a backdrop of pink curtains and heart-shaped strawberries.

“Our fans have been begging us to drop Strawberry Whipshots since day one, and we’re going big with the launch of our most requested flavor,” says Dave Dreyer, CMO of Starco Brands. “From brand new flavors to nationwide partnerships, Whipshots is giving consumers a whole lot to love this Valentine’s Day.”

To celebrate the launch of the fruity new flavor, Whipshots will be launching a nationwide partnership at Museum of Ice Cream’s three US Locations in Austin, Chicago and New York. MOIC will offer the boozy addition for adults 21+ on top of ice cream orders or in new signature cocktails:

WhipShake MilkShake: a twist on a classic; made with ice cream, strawberry Baileys, Strawberry Whipshots, and fresh fruit

The Diamond: a fruity martini topped with Strawberry Whipshots.

Visitors are invited to whip up their own creative dessert concoctions at Museum of Ice Cream beginning February 9th through the end of the year.

“We are constantly seeking innovative ways to enhance visitors’ experience at Museum of Ice Cream and create unforgettable moments for them.” says Erin Levzow, Chief Marketing Officer at Museum of Ice Cream. “This collaboration promises to infuse our locations with a burst of creativity, allowing guests to immerse themselves in exclusive, tasty drinks co-crafted with Whipshots and Cardi B, ensuring a truly enjoyable and unique experience for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Recently surpassing 4 million cans sold, Whipshots® has expanded its availability to 39 states and the District of Columbia with over 60,000 points of distribution, making it more accessible than ever for consumers across the United States. Strawberry Whipshots is available alongside core flavors at retail partners including Total Wine & More, BevMo, Spec’s, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Binny’s, Meijer, Safeway, select Walmart and Kroger locations, and more. The product has not only captured the attention of consumers, but has also garnered critical acclaim, securing multiple awards in prestigious industry competitions. Its accolades include top medals in the SIP Awards and the Global Spirits Masters Competition, showcasing its exceptional quality and widespread appeal in the spirits industry. Whipshots was most recently recognized with Silver, Gold, and Double Gold medals in the New York World Spirits Competition and the John Barleycorn Awards, respectively.

Starco Brands is a disruptive consumer products company that prides itself on only creating behavior-changing products and technologies that spark joy in the everyday. Together with its retail and online partners, Starco Brands is making Whipshots accessible to consumers nationwide. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About Whipshots®

Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots® is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. Whipshots is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition and the Rising Star Growth Brand in the 2023 Beverage Dynamics Growth Brand Awards, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow Whipshots @whip_shots and visit www.whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) invents and acquires consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world’s only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona® Pure, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning eight product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

About Museum of Ice Cream

Museum of Ice Cream, a Figure8 company, is a global experiential brand recognized around the world for designing award-winning, first-of-its-kind, multi-sensory experiums. MOIC has welcomed millions of visitors to its fully immersive, interactive spaces that create connection through the universal power of ice cream. With locations in Austin, Chicago, New York City, and Singapore, and new locations in development in Miami and Boston, Museum of Ice Cream remains a pioneer in the experience-first industry, continuing to develop unique concepts that provoke wonder and creativity. Each inclusive and interactive environment is designed to inspire imagination and play, helping to rediscover the kid in us all.